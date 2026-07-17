Kim Soo-hyun's comeback puts Disney+ under spotlight over 'Knock-Off'

Kim Soo-hyun has hit the gas on his return to the entertainment industry, making his first public engagement in 16 months. Attention is now turning to Disney+ and the fate of “Knock-Off,” a drama starring Kim, after its release was suspended due to controversy surrounding the actor.

On Tuesday, Kim filmed an advertisement for fashion brand Bench in the Philippines. It marked his first public engagement in 16 months, following the controversy over his private life that broke out in March last year.

“Reunited with your Bench family,” the fashion brand’s CEO wrote on his personal social media account, sharing a photo he had taken with Kim. In the image, Kim holds a bouquet and flashes a V sign with his fingers.

The following day, Kim uploaded a new post to his own social media account, which had been dormant since February last year, resuming communication with fans.

If the events of the past two days are any indication, the actor is poised to make a formal return to the industry. Attention is now focused not on whether he will return, but when and through which project.

According to Star News, Kim has received inquiries regarding more than 40 dramas and films, as well as many more offers from brands, including fashion companies.

But the greatest attention is focused on “Knock-Off," a Disney+ production led by Kim, that has remained in limbo for over a year. The show boasts a budget exceeding 60 billion won (around $40 million) and was highly anticipated, but was later indefinitely suspended following the outbreak of the controversy surrounding its main star.

The drama’s prospects for release remain unclear. Despite recent developments in the controversy and Kim’s return to public engagements, Disney+ has so far maintained its position that the series remains on hold.

As Kim cautiously resumes public activities through advertising work and renewed communication with fans, industry attention is focused on whether his comeback will ultimately pave the way for Disney+ to schedule and release "Knock-Off."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.