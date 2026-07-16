A rare glimpse into Lee Young-ae's life with her husband

A rare glimpse of actor Lee Young-ae with her husband has been shared online.

Composer Kim Hyung-seok posted a photo on social media featuring himself alongside Lee, her husband Jeong Ho-young and Dr. Jang Il-young. In the image, the actress sits beside Jeong, looking effortlessly elegant as she smiles brightly at the camera.

The 55-year-old actress married Jeong, a Korean American businessman 20 years her senior, in a private ceremony in Hawaii in 2009. The couple welcomed twins, son Seung-kwon and daughter Seung-bin, in 2011. Jeong has previously drawn attention in Korean media over reports estimating his fortune at around 2 trillion won ($1.3 billion).

Lee previously offered a glimpse into the couple’s family life in the 2014 documentary “SBS Special: Lee Young-ae’s Supper,” which followed her quiet daily routine with their twins. The program drew attention for showing Lee not as a star, but as an ordinary wife and mother.

The actor is set to appear in an upcoming drama tentatively titled “Jae Yi’s Young In,” which will reunite her with Yoo Ji-tae 25 years after they starred together in the acclaimed romantic film “One Fine Spring Day.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.