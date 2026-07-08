Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong has been thrust back into the public spotlight after fraud allegations surfaced against her estranged mother, reviving questions about whether celebrities should face scrutiny for the actions of their family members.

JTBC’s investigative program “Crime Chief” aired a segment on June 30 about a family member of a nationally known celebrity who was allegedly involved in a fraud scheme, soliciting investments by using the celebrity’s name. The program identified the person as Jang’s mother.

The mother allegedly sought investments in a trot competition program in which her daughter was set to appear, fabricating text messages that appeared to show conversations with Jang. The program suggested there were multiple victims.

Jang, who had largely remained silent on controversies surrounding her mother, issued a rare statement saying she has had no contact with her, apparently out of concern that more people could fall victim to similar fraud schemes.

The estrangement dates back to 2013, when Jang, then preparing for marriage, publicly spoke about a yearslong conflict with her family and revealed that she had severed ties with her mother and younger brother. Reports at the time said the wealth she had built over a decade had been spent by the two, leaving her saddled with roughly 1 billion won (around $662,000) in debt.

Even so, the case has once again dragged Jang into the spotlight, not because she is accused of any wrongdoing, but because the person at the center of the allegations allegedly used her daughter’s name and has been publicly identified as Jang’s mother.

Given that Jang is known to have cut ties with her mother and other family members, there is little public sentiment that she should be held responsible for the latest fraud allegations. Yet the mere fact that her name is being mentioned and her past dredged up because the person involved is her mother evokes the old logic of guilt by association, in which an individual is judged not by their own actions but by the actions of their family.

Jang is hardly the first celebrity to be pulled into controversy by the alleged wrongdoing of a family member. Actors Kim Hye-soo and Han So-hee, Blackpink’s Jisoo and television personality Park Soo-hong are among the many stars who have found themselves burdened by family-related disputes that were not of their own making. Some, despite bearing no legal responsibility, have had to lay bare painful family histories and private details before the public.

With similar cases recurring, public perception has begun to shift toward separating the responsibility of family members from that of the celebrities themselves. A family member’s wrongdoing, many now argue, should not automatically become the celebrity’s burden.

Kim Heon-sik, a popular culture critic, described the expectation that someone should share social responsibility simply because they are family as a byproduct of Korea’s deeply rooted familism.

“We need to ask how long celebrities should be expected to bear even family problems simply because they are public figures,” Kim said. “Culturally, we need to move beyond this way of thinking. Excessive attention and the repeated dragging of a celebrity’s name into such matters are not desirable.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.