After Park Na-rae, Simon Dominic reveals home burglary: ‘I don’t film at home anymore’

Even celebrities are not immune to home burglaries, as rapper Simon Dominic and TV personality Park Na-rae have recently made clear.

“I’m not saying where my expensive watches are anymore. They’re all in a safe. I was robbed,” Korean rapper Simon Dominic said during a recent appearance on fellow celebrity Kian84’s YouTube channel.

Simon Dominic, known for collecting sneakers, perfume, watches and other accessories, made the remark after Kian84 asked about the whereabouts of his luxury watches. He then recalled a burglary at his home in which a diamond-covered luxury watch worth hundreds of millions of won was stolen.

“The thief consigned it to a watch shop I often go to,” he said. “A friend of mine who owns the same watch happened to go there and saw it. He told me, and when I went there to try it on, it fit my wrist perfectly.”

Simon Dominic said he later went to the shop with police as soon as it opened at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. After checking CCTV footage, the suspect was arrested that same day.

Since the incident, Simon Dominic said he no longer films content at home.

TV personality Park Na-rae also suffered a burglary in April 2025 at her home in Seoul’s Yongsan District, which had previously been shown on MBC’s “I Live Alone.” The stolen items were estimated to be worth tens of millions of won.

The suspect was later indicted on charges including theft and nighttime residential trespassing. In April, the Supreme Court sentenced the individual to two years in prison.

Viewers responded sympathetically to Simon Dominic’s account. “I had no idea Simon Dominic went through this,” one user wrote. Others said, “It seems dangerous for celebrities’ homes to be shown too much on TV,” and “Stealing a fully diamond-set watch is bold.”

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.