After 10 years of supporting punk, hardcore and underground music in Seoul, Club SHARP has announced that it will officially close its doors at the end of the year. The closure was announced on Instagram on Oct. 18, bringing sad news to the local music community and those who have spent time there.

The announcement came directly from owner Ryu Jin-suk, frontman of the ska-punk band Skasucks and a member of the punk band Seoul Dolmangchi.

“The decision was made a month or two ago, but it’s been hard to bring myself to write this announcement,” he wrote.

There wasn’t one particular incident or additional reason behind the decision.

“The reason is simple,” he added. “It’s becoming too difficult to keep going."

For anyone who has been involved with Seoul’s underground music scene, Club SHARP is probably a familiar name. Located in western Seoul’s Mangwon-dong, the small basement venue has spent the last decade giving bands a place to play, promoters somewhere to organize shows and music fans a place to discover artists they might not have come across otherwise. It wasn’t a huge venue or some big commercial concert space, but that was never really the point.

Club SHARP originally opened in 2016 with punk rock at its heart. Over the years, it became home to much more than just punk bands, with hardcore, ska, metal and alternative artists all sharing the same stage. It also hosted several international bands passing through Korea on tour. For smaller touring bands especially, having independent venues like SHARP willing to put on these shows makes a big difference.

But Club SHARP was also about more than just music. The name SHARP stands for Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice, a movement rooted in rejecting racism within the scene. That identity carries an important message in a scene where music has often been a place for people from different backgrounds to come together. Opposition to racism and other forms of hate was an important part of what the name represented, and it helped give the venue an identity beyond simply being a place to play shows.

One particularly memorable moment was Mindwar’s first-ever Korean performance in 2024. Events such as Abyss Mass Fest, Undergrind and Haywire playing recently showed the variety of music and communities that continued to find a home at the venue. These are the kinds of shows that remind you why smaller venues are so important. You get different bands, different audiences and people coming together over music that isn’t always getting much attention outside of the underground community.

It’s never easy seeing another independent music venue close, especially when you understand how much work goes into keeping these places running. Running a small underground venue isn’t just about opening the doors and putting bands on a stage. There are bills to pay, shows to organize, equipment to maintain and countless people who contribute their time to making everything happen. A lot of that work happens behind the scenes and probably doesn’t get noticed by the people attending the shows.

Interestingly, 2026 was also a milestone year for Club SHARP, celebrating its 10th anniversary on April 10. It makes the announcement even harder to take in, after celebrating a decade of shows and memories.

For local bands and music fans, this is an opportunity to show some appreciation for a place that has been part of the scene for so long. Whether you’ve played there once, attended hundreds of shows or only recently discovered the venue, there is something special about being able to return for one last performance.

It’s also a reminder that the underground scene isn’t just about the bands. It’s the promoters putting together shows, the photographers and videographers documenting everything, the people selling merchandise, the international visitors, wrestling organizers and the regulars who keep showing up. Collectives and community-driven efforts such as True Color Collective are also part of the wider network of people helping create spaces and connections within independent music. All of these people contribute something, and venues like Club SHARP give them somewhere to do it.

Jennifer, the frontwoman of gothy shoegaze band Lucy Valentine, who has attended and played shows at the venue, shared what SHARP means to her.

“Club SHARP has been such an important space for the alternative music community. It was the first underground venue I went to in Seoul, and I’m so grateful to have attended and played shows there,” she said.

In announcing the venue's closure, Ryu looked back on the support he received “from so many people” over the years.

“Far too many to mention one by one. I wanted to repay the kindness of everyone who helped me along the way, but things haven’t worked out the way I’d hoped,” he wrote.

It’s a pretty honest message, and you can tell that the decision to close wasn’t something made lightly.

One thing that stands out is his hope for the future of Korean punk and hardcore.

“My hope is that Korea’s punk and hardcore scene will grow stronger than it is today, and that people will remember for a long, long time that there was a punk and hardcore club in Korea called Club SHARP.”

That may be the most important part of this whole announcement. The venue might be closing, but the community doesn’t have to stop here. The bands will continue playing, promoters will continue putting together shows and hopefully new spaces will open up to give the next generation of musicians somewhere to perform.

Still, replacing a venue with 10 years of history isn’t as simple as finding another basement and putting a stage inside. The relationships, memories and experiences built over that time are what make places like this important.

Club SHARP isn’t planning to disappear quietly. The entire month of December will feature a series of final shows, with performances planned every weekend.

They will be the final opportunity to experience Club SHARP as we know it. Hopefully, the local community comes together to make those last weekends something worth remembering. Ten years of shows, friendships, music and memories is something worth celebrating.

“Please come out and be with us as we say goodbye to Club SHARP,” Ryu wrote. “I’ll save the rest of what I have to say for when we meet at the club.”

As December approaches, Club SHARP’s final shows will give the community one last opportunity to celebrate the space, the people behind it and everything that came out of the last decade.

On Dec. 5, reggae band the Reseters will perform with punk bands Seoul Dolmangchi, ...Whatever That Means and Startline plus metalcore band Lustrouble. Originally, 18Fevers was scheduled to play, but they reportedly canceled after a fire burned down frontwoman Christmas Kwon's home. A "Save Christmas" fundraiser has been started to support her.

On Dec. 12, hardcore band Find the Spot headlines a heavier show with Sutegoro and "goat metal" band Huqueymsaw, as well as Japanese bands Dustpan and Tonedeaf.

Dec. 19 features grindcore band Nahu, post-hardcore band Palesticus and hardcore bands Slant and No Shelter, plus a pro wrestling event by the World Wrestling Association.

A show on Dec. 20 features Lucy Valentine, Dead Chant, Killerty, Sweet Gasoline, APTX and A Lone Wolf Elegy Club. Entry at this show costs 20,000 won in advance, or 25,000 at the door, and 10,000 won for minors.

The final show on Dec. 27 has more of a ska-punk and melodic vibe, with Daejeon band Burning Hepburn, Row Brothers, hardcore band Kilbadak, Skasucks and one more yet to be announced.

Ryu added that his tattoo studio, SHARP INK, is not closing, but will continue doing business in a new location.

Follow @club_sharp on Instagram for more information.

Matt Gamble is an American music reviewer, videographer and creator of DIAZABLE, an independent music platform covering punk, hardcore, metal and underground music from around the world. Follow him on YouTube @Diazable or Instagram @diazabledesign and @diazablereviews.