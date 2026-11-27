Live music venues near western Seoul's Hongik University are pushing back against a flurry of regulatory inspections that have forced some venues to turn standing concerts into seated shows, reigniting debate over Korea's restrictions on dancing.

The increased scrutiny comes amid growing calls to overhaul regulations that prohibit customers from dancing at establishments registered as general restaurants, a category under which many live music clubs operate.

The neighborhood in front of the university, often referred to as Hongdae, has been the heart of Korea's independent music scene since the mid-1990s.

On Nov. 13, as Hongdae venues hosted Live Club Day Extended, a multi-stage music event featuring indie acts, Mapo District Office dispatched officials from its sanitation, fire safety, building and culture divisions to inspect the clubs. Some venues had to turn standing shows into seated ones as a result.

On Monday, the Live Club Cooperative and several venues, including Strange Fruit, Cafe Unplugged and Club Bbang, issued a joint statement regarding the inspections, which they allege were triggered by a single anonymous figure filing complaints across multiple areas of regulation.

While acknowledging the need for certain safety upgrades, they said the officials had also taken issue with matters unrelated to safety, interfering with their ability to do business.

"We ask the authorities to take on their public responsibility and role so that this culture does not wither away due to the administration's indifference to and ignorance of the live music scene," the statement read, requesting a meeting with Mapo District head Yu Dong-gyun.

Most of the smaller live music venues in Korea operate as general restaurants, instead of entertainment bars, because they face fewer regulatory hurdles when obtaining licenses and operating. The main complication is that restaurants aren't allowed to have customers dance on their property.

That rule, however, has placed small live music venues that rely on both ticket and beverage sales in danger.

In recognition of Hongdae's distinctive music culture, Mapo District Office adopted an ordinance in 2015 exempting venues in the neighborhood from the dance ban. However, with the recent spate of complaints and inspections, members of the local music scene fear that Hongdae venues will face the same restrictions again.

In a statement released Wednesday, the district office said it had inspected the venues in response to complaints but disputed claims that it had applied regulations excessively without considering the nature of live music venues.

The district cited the 2015 ordinance as evidence of its efforts to accommodate the local live music culture, saying a fundamental solution would require amendments to national legislation such as the Food Sanitation Act and that it would follow the central government's moves to revise the law.

The district added that it was reviewing the venues' formal request for a meeting with the district head, received Tuesday.

However, Club Freebird, a member of the cooperative, said the district was effectively taking the same approach as authorities in Busan, where a music venue was suspended this summer over allegations that customers were dancing, by steering clubs toward registering as performance halls.

"The district office is taking too conservative an approach. It would be easy if it actually found the courage," a Freebird representative said.





Uncertain path to reform

The Busan case pushed the issue into the national spotlight. Ovantgarde, a live music venue in the southeastern port city's Nam District, was suspended from Aug. 26 to Oct. 24 after inspectors responding to anonymous complaints observed a standing audience watching a band perform, and judged their movements to constitute dancing.

A petition posted to the National Assembly website gathered more than 22,000 signatures, which was less than half the number needed to compel the Assembly to address it.

For the small music venues, registering as performance halls presents challenges of its own, including performance frequency requirements and additional regulations governing alcohol sales and zoning.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young visited Ovantgarde on Nov. 19, where he promised to give the establishments legal status and create an exception allowing audiences to dance. He took his determination to social media, vowing to make dance possible at live music venues.

Three days later, however, his promise was in doubt as President Lee Jae Myung named senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung as the next culture minister. Chae will step down if Kang gets endorsement at a confirmation hearing.

The timing leaves it unclear whether the ministry's proposed reforms will proceed as planned, although Freebird expressed confidence that Kang will address the issue.

For Freebird, however, the problem runs deeper.

"It’s backward," the representative said. "It's a shame people still see drinking, dancing and singing as just the harmful side of nightlife. Most of our customers are from overseas, and that makes it especially frustrating that people here still see it that way."



