A song written with assistance from artificial intelligence (AI) has topped Korea's most closely watched music chart for the first time, raising questions about how the country's music industry should handle songs created with AI.

MEOMURU's rock ballad "The Adult I Dreamed Of" reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 on Nov. 13, months after Joseon HipHop's AI-assisted "Forest of the Heart" peaked at No. 89 on the chart.

Released June 23, the ballad gained traction through Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts before topping YouTube's daily popular music video chart in Korea in September. With no established fandom or television promotion behind it, the song won over listeners in their 30s and 40s in particular with lyrics reflecting on the gap between childhood aspirations and adult reality.

Its success has exposed gaps in Korea's music industry standards, from the disclosure of AI use to the distribution of royalties.

Q: Who is behind the song?

A: MEOMURU is a music project by Glorywave, a songwriting and production duo formed in 2013 by Lee Yong-seok and Choi Sung-hyuk, who for the past decade have been writing songs for Korean singers including Hwang Chi-yeul and Kim Jun-su.

The duo developed the song's concept and wrote its lyrics, using generative AI music service Suno to create its melody, arrangement and vocals. They subsequently refined the melody and chord progressions, and corrected the AI-generated vocals' unnatural Korean pronunciation.

Q: How is AI music distributed and identified?

A: There is no industrywide standard for disclosing the use of AI for streaming platforms.

Major local platforms including Melon, Genie Music and FLO reject tracks generated solely from prompts during distribution review, but do not flag AI-assisted songs to listeners. Melon has recently said it cannot decide on its own which songs count as AI music without an agreed standard, and plans to announce a policy once one is in place.

Glorywave voluntarily disclosed its use of Suno-generated vocals in the album description on Melon, but the platform does not display a separate AI label for the track.

Q: How are copyrights and royalties handled?

A: Korean copyright law protects expressions of human thoughts and emotions. Purely AI-generated content is ineligible for copyright protection, although human creative contributions to AI-assisted works may qualify.

The song has not been registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). Despite its chart success, Glorywave receives no songwriting or arrangement royalties through copyright but continues to earn revenue from music distribution.

KOMCA introduced rules in August allowing the registration of AI-assisted works involving substantial human creative input, only to withdraw them 22 days later amid calls for broader public discussion.

Copyright applications filed with KOMCA for AI-assisted songs rose from 133 to 759 in a year, but none of the 892 applications received have been registered.

Q: What comes next?

Following National Assembly forums in September and October, the music industry is stepping up efforts to establish standards for AI-assisted music.

The Korea Popmusic Industry Association, which represents record labels and distributors, on Tuesday called for responsible AI training, stronger protection of artists' rights and fair music distribution and royalty payments.

KOMCA will also hold a hearing for its members on Monday to discuss registration standards for AI-assisted music.

Six music rights organizations are also working to introduce AI detection technology, although existing tools reportedly struggle to identify songs that combine human and AI contributions.

Glorywave has argued that music should be assessed based on the creative process and the extent of human involvement rather than simply whether AI was used.