A question about dreams — and an unexpectedly blunt answer — anchors Mark Lee’s upcoming studio album, “Windmill,” as the singer prepares to unveil 12 tracks exploring a new chapter in his musical career.

Mark revealed the album’s tracklist at midnight on Monday through Upper Room’s official social media channels, ahead of its scheduled release on Dec. 4.

The lead track, “‘What’s your dream?’, ‘Don’t have one,’” opens the album with an unusual exchange that turns a familiar question about ambition into an admission of having no dream at all.

The tracklist features 12 songs: “‘What’s your dream?’, ‘Don’t have one,’” “Brian,” “Happiest,” “Never Dies,” “I KNEW YORK,” “Stones/My Heart Has Found,” “Already Perfect,” “Save Your Goodbyes,” “My Friend,” “Home,” “READY OR NOT” and “Your Day.”

The tracklist image presents Mark in a room furnished with classic furniture and decorative objects, while song titles in different typefaces create a vintage-inspired visual aesthetic.

The album includes two previously released songs, “My Friend” and “Happiest,” offering listeners an early glimpse of the musical direction behind the project.

“Happiest” has also attracted attention through its accompanying videos, with Mark’s older brother, Jon, making a surprise appearance in its music video.

The song’s performance video features choreography directed by Vata and participation from dance crew We Dem Boyz, adding a performance-focused dimension to the release.

The upcoming album will bring together those advance releases and 10 additional tracks, giving listeners a fuller picture of Mark’s solo work.

The lead track’s conversational name has drawn particular interest, although the specific meaning behind its lyrics and musical arrangement has not yet been disclosed.

“Windmill” is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to Upper Room’s official announcement.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.