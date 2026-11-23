Mark Lee charts new musical chapter with 12-track album 'Windmill'
Summary
Mark Lee revealed the tracklist for his 12-song album Windmill through Upper Room’s official social media channels at midnight on Monday, ahead of its scheduled Dec. 4 release. The lead track, “‘What’s your dream?’, ‘Don’t have one,’” opens the album with an exchange about ambition. The album combines two previously released songs, My Friend and Happiest, with 10 additional tracks. Windmill is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Key Facts
- The tracklist also includes Brian, Never Dies, I KNEW YORK, Stones/My Heart Has Found, Already Perfect, Save Your Goodbyes, Home, READY OR NOT and Your Day.
- The tracklist image shows Mark in a room with classic furniture and decorative objects, alongside song titles in different typefaces.
- Jon, Mark’s older brother, makes a surprise appearance in the Happiest music video.
- Vata directed the choreography for Happiest’s performance video, which features dance crew We Dem Boyz.
A question about dreams — and an unexpectedly blunt answer — anchors Mark Lee’s upcoming studio album, “Windmill,” as the singer prepares to unveil 12 tracks exploring a new chapter in his musical career.
Mark revealed the album’s tracklist at midnight on Monday through Upper Room’s official social media channels, ahead of its scheduled release on Dec. 4.
The lead track, “‘What’s your dream?’, ‘Don’t have one,’” opens the album with an unusual exchange that turns a familiar question about ambition into an admission of having no dream at all.
The tracklist features 12 songs: “‘What’s your dream?’, ‘Don’t have one,’” “Brian,” “Happiest,” “Never Dies,” “I KNEW YORK,” “Stones/My Heart Has Found,” “Already Perfect,” “Save Your Goodbyes,” “My Friend,” “Home,” “READY OR NOT” and “Your Day.”
The tracklist image presents Mark in a room furnished with classic furniture and decorative objects, while song titles in different typefaces create a vintage-inspired visual aesthetic.
The album includes two previously released songs, “My Friend” and “Happiest,” offering listeners an early glimpse of the musical direction behind the project.
“Happiest” has also attracted attention through its accompanying videos, with Mark’s older brother, Jon, making a surprise appearance in its music video.
The song’s performance video features choreography directed by Vata and participation from dance crew We Dem Boyz, adding a performance-focused dimension to the release.
The upcoming album will bring together those advance releases and 10 additional tracks, giving listeners a fuller picture of Mark’s solo work.
The lead track’s conversational name has drawn particular interest, although the specific meaning behind its lyrics and musical arrangement has not yet been disclosed.
“Windmill” is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to Upper Room’s official announcement.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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