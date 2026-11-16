When it came to making the score for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the composers wanted to find something special to emphasize the Korean settings in parts of the video game.

The military first-person shooter, which has received global attention after being released by Activision on Oct. 23, centers on a military conflict that begins on the Korean Peninsula. Jonathan Mayer, founder of video game music production company Spider Farm Productions, invited the Korean band JAMBINAI to work with composers Stephen Barton and Jason Graves.

"We wanted to include a lot of the traditional sounds of Korean music but in ways that felt woven into the fabric of the music rather than sprinkled on top," Mayer said. "The moment we heard JAMBINAI's music we all were super excited because we were hearing so many of the instruments we knew we wanted to explore being played in very modern, innovative and different ways than we were hearing elsewhere. We thought right away that their music, on its own, was already very cinematic and epic."

JAMBINAI is a post-rock instrumental band that has developed a unique sound with its use of traditional Korean instruments, transcending binary distinctions between tradition and modernity, and East and West.

"We have never viewed traditional instruments as tools limited to expressing a particular culture or identity, but rather as instruments that can be used freely in contemporary music," the band members said. "For this project, the production team respected our longstanding musical approach and gave us sufficient creative freedom. This allowed us to focus on the narrative and complex emotions within the work and create music in the way we do best."

Three of the band's five members — Lee Il-woo (saenghwang, piri and taepyeongso), Kim Bo-mi (haegeum) and Sim Eun-yong (geomungo) — contributed musical arrangements and performances for the traditional Korean instrument parts on nine tracks of Barton and Graves' original score, including the main theme.

"They weren't simply looking to use traditional Korean instruments as decorative elements to create a stereotypically Korean atmosphere," the band said. "Instead, they were genuinely interested in the music we had already created and the ways we use our instruments. They wanted to integrate that musical approach naturally into the score itself."

The band members disclosed to The Korea Times that the collaboration was carried out under strict confidentiality, and they were given no information about the game's storyline or specific scenes during production.

"We knew that Korea would be one of the settings, and since the game deals with modern warfare, we imagined that the story might involve North and South Korea," they said.

They were provided with guide tracks and musical direction to understand the atmosphere and emotions each piece needed to convey.

"Even without knowing the specific narrative, we were able to communicate clearly about the musical direction and approach the work in our own way," they said.

"We focused on expressing complex emotions such as tension, anxiety, confusion and tragedy through our instruments, including the haegeum and geomungo, and finding ways to integrate those sounds naturally into the music."

The band members expressed satisfaction with the creative freedom they were given for this project, and their appreciation for how well the producers understood their music.

"For once, we didn't have to explain what kind of band we are or prove that we don't fit into a particular category. That was a really refreshing experience," they said.

"We never started the band with the intention of modernizing traditional Korean music or combining different genres. We've always created our own music using the instruments and musical experiences each of us brings to the band. Because we use traditional Korean instruments, our music has often been placed within particular genre or cultural categories. Sometimes, people seem more interested in which instruments we play than in the music we're actually making. What we appreciated most about this collaboration was that we didn't have to explain any of that."

Of the three bandmates, Lee is the biggest gamer. He said he remembers playing the first Call of Duty game many years ago, and enjoyed how the game presented World War II from the perspectives of American, British and Soviet soldiers.

After seeing the official trailers and other videos available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Lee evaluated highly the accuracy of the Korean settings. He said the Korean urban environments felt more natural and authentic, and felt the game did a much better job in its portrayal than earlier projects, which he criticized for inaccurate portrayals of Korean settings, often mixing in visual elements associated with China, Japan or Southeast Asia.

This project marks a big leap into a completely new creative environment for the band members, and gives them a chance to share their music with gamers around the world, who might never have encountered JAMBINAI otherwise.

"What made this collaboration particularly meaningful wasn't simply being part of a globally successful game," they said. "It was the experience of having the music we've spent years developing understood and valued for what it is, and finding that it had a genuine place in someone else's creative vision."

JAMBINAI has appeared at major international music festivals including Glastonbury in the United Kingdom, Coachella in the United States, Primavera Sound in Spain and Hellfest in France. Last year, the band also sold out a performance with the London Contemporary Orchestra at London's Barbican Centre.

They are currently working on an album based on the music from "RED CLIFFS," a performance production that premiered earlier this year at the ARKO Arts Theater in Seoul, with plans to release the album next year. Several of their previously released tracks also appear in Abner Pastoll's film "Nervous," which premiered this summer.

"There are a few other things we're not quite ready to announce yet, but we hope to share more news soon," the band said.