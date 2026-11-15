'KPop Demon Hunters' world concert tour to begin next June

Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” the streaming giant’s most-watched film with more than 670 million views, will bring its animated stars to stages worldwide with a concert tour opening June 5 in Baltimore in the United States.

Netflix said on Saturday that the “KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour” will feature more than 150 performances in nearly 50 cities across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America throughout 2027 and 2028.

The company initially unveiled 61 performances scheduled across North America and Europe from June through October next year. Dates for other regions will be announced later.

Presented by Mastercard and produced by Netflix and AEG Presents, the arena tour will combine animation, advanced performance technology, live stunts and professional dancers to recreate the film’s supernatural world.

The interactive production will allow audiences to engage with Rumi, Mira and Zoey, members of the fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix, whose secret mission is protecting fans from supernatural threats.

Rival group the Saja Boys and fan-favorite character Derpy Tiger will also appear, while concertgoers will sing, dance and help Huntrix seal the Honmoon.

Veteran director Amy Tinkham, whose 25-year career includes live productions for Disney, Cirque du Soleil, Aerosmith, Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey, will direct the show.

“KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon,” Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said in a statement.

She said the tour would bring the film’s “Takedown” energy to arenas worldwide, allowing fans to participate in its story together.

Released June 20, 2025, the animated musical has surpassed 670 million Netflix views, according to the company. Its soundtrack has generated more than 15 billion streams globally.