Forestella to make history as 1st Korean vocal group to headline main stage at Carnegie Hall
Summary
Forestella is set to become the first Korean vocal group to headline Carnegie Hall’s main stage in New York during its second North American tour. Beat Interactive announced the tour, titled BEYOND: ACROSS THE HORIZON, which begins Jan. 9 in Los Angeles and visits eight cities. The quartet previously emerged from JTBC’s Phantom Singer 2 in 2017. The milestone follows performances at Carnegie Hall by Korean solo artists, including Cho Yong-pil, Patti Kim, Insooni, Lee Sun-hee and Kim Bum-soo.
Key Facts
- Forestella consists of Cho Min-gyu, Ko Woo-rim, Bae Doo-hoon and Kang Hyung-ho.
- The tour itinerary includes Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, New York, Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta and San Francisco.
- Forestella is scheduled to perform in Goyang on Dec. 24–25 and at the Daejeon Convention Center II on Jan. 3 before the North American tour.
- Cho Yong-pil performed at Carnegie Hall in 1981, followed by Korean solo artists Patti Kim, Insooni, Lee Sun-hee and Kim Bum-soo.
Crossover vocal group Forestella is set to make history as the first Korean musical group to headline at the main stage of New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall.
The quartet, formed after winning JTBC's singing competition "Phantom Singer 2" in 2017, consists of members Cho Min-gyu, Ko Woo-rim, Bae Doo-hoon and Kang Hyung-ho. Forestella has successfully bridged high art and popular culture in Korea, becoming prominent examples of crossover success.
Their agency Beat Interactive announced on Thursday that the group will embark on their second North American tour, titled "BEYOND: ACROSS THE HORIZON," which includes the landmark Carnegie Hall performance.
"Forestella will become the first domestic music group ever to enter and perform at the Carnegie Hall," the agency stated. "Through this tour across major North American cities, they will once again solidify their status as the leading representatives of K-crossover music."
While legendary Korean solo artists — such as veteran singer Cho Yong-pil in 1981, followed by Patti Kim, Insooni, Lee Sun-hee and Kim Bum-soo — have previously graced this prestigious stage, Forestella marks the very first time a Korean vocal music group has achieved this milestone. This historic accomplishment highlights the expanding global reach and diverse spectrum of Korean music.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 9 (local time) in Los Angeles, followed by stops in Dallas, Seattle, New York, Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta and San Francisco.
Ahead of their North American tour, Forestella will also meet domestic fans through local concerts at KINTEX Exhibition Center II in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Dec. 24–25, followed by one at the Daejeon Convention Center II on Jan. 3.
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