Crossover vocal group Forestella is set to make history as the first Korean musical group to headline at the main stage of New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall.

The quartet, formed after winning JTBC's singing competition "Phantom Singer 2" in 2017, consists of members Cho Min-gyu, Ko Woo-rim, Bae Doo-hoon and Kang Hyung-ho. Forestella has successfully bridged high art and popular culture in Korea, becoming prominent examples of crossover success.

Their agency Beat Interactive announced on Thursday that the group will embark on their second North American tour, titled "BEYOND: ACROSS THE HORIZON," which includes the landmark Carnegie Hall performance.

"Forestella will become the first domestic music group ever to enter and perform at the Carnegie Hall," the agency stated. "Through this tour across major North American cities, they will once again solidify their status as the leading representatives of K-crossover music."

While legendary Korean solo artists — such as veteran singer Cho Yong-pil in 1981, followed by Patti Kim, Insooni, Lee Sun-hee and Kim Bum-soo — have previously graced this prestigious stage, Forestella marks the very first time a Korean vocal music group has achieved this milestone. This historic accomplishment highlights the expanding global reach and diverse spectrum of Korean music.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 9 (local time) in Los Angeles, followed by stops in Dallas, Seattle, New York, Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta and San Francisco.

Ahead of their North American tour, Forestella will also meet domestic fans through local concerts at KINTEX Exhibition Center II in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Dec. 24–25, followed by one at the Daejeon Convention Center II on Jan. 3.