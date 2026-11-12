Korean composer Lee Hanurij wins top award at Geneva Competition
Summary
Korean composer Lee Hanurij won first prize in the composition category at the Geneva Competition in Geneva on Wednesday. His work “Stuff #1” earned him the top award, and he also received all six special prizes. Lee said the win was a big honor and praised the competition’s supportive environment for composers. He is studying at the Korea National University of Arts.
Key Facts
- Lee won the Audience Prize, the Young Audience Prize and the Student Prize among the six special prizes.
- Lee began studying composition at an academy for music prodigies affiliated with the Seoul Arts Center when he was 10.
- In 2024, Lee won first prize in the composition category of the Bartok World Competition, and his work has since been performed at numerous classical music festivals.
- The Geneva Competition was established in 1939, and its composition competition is held every two years.
Korean composer Lee Hanurij has won first prize in the composition category of the prestigious Geneva Competition.
The 20-year-old clinched the top prize with his work "Stuff #1" at the final round of the music competition held in Geneva on Wednesday, according to the competition's website.
Lee also swept all six special prizes, including the Audience Prize, the Young Audience Prize and the Student Prize.
He called the win a "big honor" and thanked the jury, noting how the Geneva Competition is special as it provides a favorable environment for composers to advance their work.
Currently studying at the Korea National University of Arts, Lee studied composing at an academy for music prodigies affiliated with the Seoul Arts Center at the age of 10.
In 2024, he won first prize in the composition category of the Bartok World Competition, and his work has since been performed in numerous classical music festivals.
The Geneva Competition is a prestigious music contest established in 1939. The composition competition is held every two years.
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