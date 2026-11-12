Korean composer Lee Hanurij has won first prize in the composition category of the prestigious Geneva Competition.

The 20-year-old clinched the top prize with his work "Stuff #1" at the final round of the music competition held in Geneva on Wednesday, according to the competition's website.

Lee also swept all six special prizes, including the Audience Prize, the Young Audience Prize and the Student Prize.

He called the win a "big honor" and thanked the jury, noting how the Geneva Competition is special as it provides a favorable environment for composers to advance their work.

Currently studying at the Korea National University of Arts, Lee studied composing at an academy for music prodigies affiliated with the Seoul Arts Center at the age of 10.

In 2024, he won first prize in the composition category of the Bartok World Competition, and his work has since been performed in numerous classical music festivals.

The Geneva Competition is a prestigious music contest established in 1939. The composition competition is held every two years.