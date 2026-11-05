Korea is notorious for its long and grueling work hours, the pressures of "hoesik" — a workplace dinner gathering that usually involves alcohol consumption — and the omnipresent crowds of uncaring people that always seem to go slightly too slow on the way to the subway escalators. While many of these aspects have improved over the years, the way home from work still remains an exhausting experience for many.

For those who wish to spend their time after work productively, switching to the right state of mind during the commute — often with a relatable or cathartic song — is an essential step in retaining the energy to last into the evening hours.

Here are seven song recommendations for different after-work moods.

If you're getting ready for a date ...

We recommend: "Friday" by IU (feat. Jang Yi-jeong)

This song is perfect if you have a date coming up during the weekend and can’t wait to meet — especially if the relationship is still in the hesitant, uncertain early stages of lingering gazes and fluttering hearts.

IU and Jang Yi-jeong, now known as EL CAPITXN, take on the roles of two people slowly falling in love in "Friday" (2013), expressing happy surprise at how attractive they find each other to be.

IU's playful delivery captures the subtle excitement that comes with waiting for the clock to strike 6, so you can rush out the door and meet your special someone: "Time, please go faster, I want to rush the clock."

If you've had a hard day ...

We recommend: "Rose Blossom" by H1-Key

K-pop group H1-Key’s 2023 song "Rose Blossom" is an empowering, upbeat track for young adults feeling lost in life. It's best to listen to after a long and tiring day in the office that makes you question your own self-worth.

The Korean title, which directly translates to "Rose that blossomed between buildings," also serves as a continued through line representative of dreams and passion in a cold and uncaring world.

True to H1-Key's group name — referencing the slang term "high-key," often used to emphasize the sincerity of a statement — the song features confident and strong vocals that carry a hint of tenderness, reminiscent of sunlight falling on rain-drenched ground.

If you're angry at someone ...

We recommend: "Villain" by Stella Jang

Some days, your commute home may be mired in frustration and anger directed at someone from work. Stella Jang's "Villain" (2020) is just the song to listen to keep yourself from wallowing in rage.

Jang is an indie folk singer-songwriter known for mixing soft vocals with deceptively upbeat tracks as she explores topics darker than the melody might suggest.

"Villain" starts off with a soft and bubbly piano as the lyrics pointedly steer into a self-aware critique of assuming morality to be black and white. The contrast creates a memorably ironic listening exprience, reminding you that the enemy you loathe may be someone else's loved one.

If you are healing from a breakup ...

We recommend: "Arari" by Lucia

While the evening commute is arguably bad enough, there are also regrettable moments where your personal life may catch up to your career life. "Arari" by Lucia (2017) — also known by her Korean name Shim Gyu-seon — is a song about letting go of heartbreak while maintaining a practiced composure and tear-filled eyes.

Released nearly a decade before the K-pop superstar group BTS launched "ARIRANG" into the public spotlight, Lucia's "Arari" puts a modern spin on the traditional Korean folk song, staying true to the source material and focusing on the tragedy of a breakup.

"Arari" — a reference to a verse within the folk song — fluctuates between the last remaining sparks of love when you bid somebody goodbye and the painfully human response of resentment toward an ex-lover.

If you need motivation ...

We recommend: "Beginning" by Ahn Ye-eun

For those with a creative streak or a personal hobby, retaining the energy or motivation to commit to something productive after work is often a great obstacle. Genre-bending singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun's "Beginning" is a song that will fill you with the determination and inspiration needed.

Ahn, the indie singer-songwriter of "The Red Knot" fame, is instantly recognizable for her powerful voice, reminiscent of pansori, Korea's traditional narrative music. It brings back memories of when Korea was still "the Land of the Morning Calm."

"Beginning," is the second track on Ahn's 2021 EP "To the Island," which details a journey into the unknown. The song features her unique vocals coupled with an unambiguously positive register as the singer observes the arrival of spring.

Ahn's delivery of the chorus, "Let's go, high-flying birds / let's go trail-blazing dogs," welcomes the listener to join in and look beyond the mundanity of life toward the pursuit of a greater sense of fulfillment.

If you're about to hit the clubs ...

We recommend: Best Friend [Remix] by Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat, Jamie & CHANMINA)

Many fall into the misconception that having a job prevents one from partying into the night, opting instead to end their Fridays with clean shoes. This song is for those that disagree and want a quick pick-me-up before they get ready to hit the clubs.

"Best Friend," a 2021 song by American rapper Saweetie and featuring Doja Cat, is still commonly heard in western Seoul's Hongdae nightlife district. Its bold, tongue-in-cheek lyrics describe the bond between two women on a night out, and how attractive they know themselves to be.

The remix, featuring Korean singer Jamie Park and Korean-born Japanese singer CHANMINA, is an impressive trilingual spin on the original, with the two new artists comfortably switching between English, Korean and Japanese.

If you love gathering your thoughts ...

We recommend: "So Life Goes On" by Heo Hoy Kyung

For those commuting on the bus, indie folk singer Heo Hoy Kyung's "So Life Goes On" (2022) is an essential song for looking wistfully out of the window and watching the sun gently set over the urban skyline.

"So Life Goes On" revolves around youthful passion turning into a calm and peaceful existence. Heo sings of growing comfortable with the ups and downs presented by life, and her own fear of settling into this routine — speaking thorny words, smiling at the small things and overthinking over what the right way forward is.

An important realization that many people have after beginning their careers is that all of the grandiose life plans of luxury and glory pale in comparison to the beauty in everyday moments. If, at the end of a long day, you suddenly remember how long it has been since you felt tormented by existence, this song is for you.



