BLACKPINK, late Shin Hae-chul to receive top government arts awards

From global K-pop stars to rock pioneers and beloved television personalities, Korea is honoring generations of entertainers whose work has helped shape its popular culture, with BLACKPINK and the late singer Shin Hae-chul among this year’s recipients of the country’s highest government awards for the arts.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in partnership with the Korea Creative Content Agency, will hold the 17th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul, Thursday, recognizing 36 individuals and groups for their contributions to the industry.

Ten recipients will receive cultural medals, while seven individuals or groups will receive presidential commendations, eight will receive prime ministerial commendations and 11 will receive commendations from the culture minister.

Shin, who helped popularize Korean rock through his experimental music and his band N.EX.T, will receive the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, one of the country’s major cultural honors. The legendary rocker died unexpectedly in 2014 at age 46 due to medical malpractice following an abdominal surgery.

The Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit will go to performance producer Park Myung-sung, veteran voice actor Park Young-nam, jazz musician Shin Kwan-woong, comedian Yoo Jae-suk and singer Han Young-ae, who is marking 50 years since her debut.

BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo will receive the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit as the group marks its 10th anniversary, recognizing its international achievements and contributions to the global reach of Korean pop music.

Presidential commendations will honor music director Kang Seung-won, rock band Boohwal, K-pop group Super Junior, actor Yoo Hae-jin, director Jang Hang-jun, actor Ryu Seung-ryong and actor So Ji-sub.

Prime ministerial commendations will go to radio host Bae Mi-hyang, actor Yoo Seung-mok, director Yoon Ga-eun, singer and musical theater performer Lee Ja-ram, composer EJAE, actor Kim Go-eun, actor Oh Jung-se and sibling duo AKMU.

The culture minister’s commendations will recognize comedian Kim Shin-young, comedian Kim Won-hoon, choreographer Lia Kim, actor Lim Ji-yeon, film producer Jang Won-seok, actor Choi Dae-hoon, actor Park Ji-hoon, actor Yoon Kyung-ho, singer Jang Min-ho, girl group NMIXX and boy band ENHYPEN.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said, “This year’s award recipients have spent many years connecting with the public in their respective fields, including onstage, in broadcasting and in film, and have led the development of our popular culture and arts.”

“We will continue to provide strong support so that artists can pursue their creative work with pride, while also making sustained efforts to remember and honor their achievements and the paths they have forged,” he said.

The ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster Kang Ji-young and actor Hwang In-youp, with performances by crossover group La Poem and honoree Han Young-ae.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.