Danpyunsun & The Moments Ensemble paints landscapes with music

Danpyunsun has long been a mainstay of Korea’s underground music scene, celebrated by critics and respected among those in the know. Then came 2024 and the formation of his new outfit, The Moments Ensemble. Their debut album, "Hail to the Music," was such a critical smash that the broader music scene could no longer ignore them.

On Oct. 14, the band released its second album, "Lovers," which is both a sequel to the debut and a new direction. Here, the band explores its formation and the unique blend of sounds and approaches that has the scene so enamored.

“I think the landscapes I paint through my music have changed significantly,” said Danpyunsun, describing how his work with The Moments Ensemble differs from his previous bands.

A significant change shouldn’t come as a surprise, since Danpyunsun has been releasing music for over 20 years. He made his live debut in 2004 and became a much-loved and prolific member of the Hongdae scene, releasing music under a variety of band names. In 2007, right before joining the military, he released a demo tape called "Night of the 20 Year Old City," a modest collection of indie pop songs that showed the artist’s potential, selling 170 copies in two days. It now trades as a rare collector's item on auction sites.

In 2012, under the moniker Hoegidong Danpyunsun, he released "Baeknyeon," the album in which he created his signature style: avant-garde pop, experimental genre blending, mature and sophisticated songwriting and atmospheric falsetto vocals.

The following year, he formed Danpyunsun and The Sailors. Their intricate blend of guitar rock, folky string arrangements and experimental structures saw Danpyunsun and a talented group of collaborators take their first steps out of the shadows of Hongdae’s cool corners and into better-known territory. It brought his first nod from the Korean Music Awards, with the band’s 2014 debut, "Animal," winning Best Rock Album in 2015.

In 2024 came The Moments Ensemble, whose music builds on his previous work with a more delicate, jazzy sound. “With The Moments’ music, I want the landscapes I paint to be more peaceful or charming,” he explained. “I believe this naturally reflects the evolution of my interests as a creator, interests that have shifted as I’ve grown older and gained more experience in music.”

For his interview with The Korea Times, he was joined by band members Lee Boram (piano), Rose Park (guitar), Park Jae-jun (drums) and Song Hyun-woo (bass). The members were keen to point out what makes The Moments Ensemble special. “If there’s one thing that sets The Moments Ensemble apart,” Hyun-woo said, “I think it’s that we get to experiment more. Whether it’s singing or playing, each member takes the lead in shaping the music.”

“It’s like a laboratory,” Boram added, “people with different tastes coming together to make music.”

In 2019, Danpyunsun launched Osori Works, an indie label and music production company that remains active today. It was through Osori Works that he began recruiting for the band. “I work with a lot of different musicians, and I’m often struck by how differently they approach even the same instrument. The Moments Ensemble began to take shape after I started inviting memorable musicians I’d worked with to join me. Other than Rose — we have been friends since we were teenagers. He was even in my first band.”

Asked what Danpyunsun is like as a bandleader, the band members highlighted his work ethic. “He’s a total workaholic,” Boram said.

“He takes on a lot of work,” Rose agreed, “more than people might think. 2026 was especially like that.”

“He seems quite laid back,” Hyun-woo added, “but actually he’s very meticulous.”

Jaejun concurred: “Some of what he does can seem quite imprecise, but he’s extremely detail-oriented.”

The band’s eclectic mix of genres, which includes rock, jazz, folk, avant-garde and even orchestral elements, has helped set it apart. A blend this complex could be a challenge, but the members relish it.

“Once Danpyunsun, our ‘head chef,’ sets the direction,” said Rose, “we each bring some ingredients we have and the cooking techniques we know, mix them all together freely and work our way toward finding the best recipe.”

It isn’t only the genres that make the music complex, but a set of contradictory-seeming ideas at the core of what the band does. According to their bio, they aim to evoke feelings ranging from “the sublime to the absurd, pleasure to stillness, the grotesque to a sense of poise.” To achieve this, they rely heavily on instinct and improvisation. “I improvise however I feel like it,” Boram said. “As I do that, I get into a flow, and a scene naturally takes shape.”

“It’s true, we play whatever we feel like,” Danpyunsun added. “But when those elements come together, a certain balance emerges. When we feel that balance is beautiful and convincing enough, we lock in that moment. It seems like we’re building each scene one by one in that way.”

Rose was a bit more candid, “I just turn my fuzz pedal on and off at the right time.”

In September 2024, the band’s goal of capturing the sublime was realized with the release of "Hail to the Music." The album was a critical smash, earning six Korean Music Awards nominations, winning two of them, and catapulting the band to heights they had never expected.

Read More Indie band Danpyunsun leads Korean Music Awards nominations, beating aespa

“When we finished ‘Hail to the Music,’ we already knew deep down that it contained ‘good music,’” Danpyunsun said. “But just because an album has good music doesn’t mean it automatically gets everyone’s attention. There are many cases where an album is incredibly good, yet no one takes an interest in it. So it was hard to believe the spotlight had turned toward us. It really inspired us to do even better.”

“What surprised me even more than the critical response was the reaction from our peers in the Korean indie scene and our fans,” Rose said. “Usually, when an album gets good reviews from critics, it’s because that album is obscure or difficult to understand. It’s true that our music isn’t exactly accessible. Yet we received so much encouragement and support from the many people who came to our shows, and that gave us a tremendous boost.”

The album’s success has greatly impacted the band’s career, but not the way they think about music, and they felt no pressure to break away from the songs they’ve become known for. “We don’t do things with any specific intention; we just follow our intuition and inspiration in the moment,” Danpyunsun explained.

“If the previous album told a macro-level story, this album tells a micro-level story,” said Rose, “so I didn’t consciously think, ‘I have to break away from that.’ However, since the themes of the lyrics and the overall feel of the songs are more vivid than in the previous work, I did give those aspects a lot of thought.”

Hyun-woo added: “Rather than thinking I had to break away from 'Hail to the Music,' I felt that since some time had passed, I wanted to deliver even better performances on our second album.”

That brings us to "Lovers," which in some ways feels like a spiritual sequel to "Hail" and in others feels very different. As the title suggests, the lyrics are more romantic, dealing with the highs and lows of intimacy, connection, loneliness and more. While the lyrics are more “micro,” the sound feels bigger and more varied.

“We focused on enhancing the richness of the songs through electric guitar tone shaping,” Danpyunsun said, “and I think that likely contributed to the impression that the album is ‘big and colorful.’ As the person leading the arrangements, I paid particular attention to the use of percussion, woodwinds and backing vocals. I believe these elements also help make this album feel a bit more like a stage musical.”

Boram elaborated: “This time, we put more effort into building layers than we did on our debut. We’d like to thank engineer Chun Hak-ju of Mushroom Recording Studios for accommodating all of our fussy requests to make that happen!”

One recurring theme on the album is the idea that the closer you get to something, the blurrier it often becomes. Asked to discuss this, the band was reluctant, hoping audiences will go in with open minds. “Our music is entertainment, first and foremost,” Rose said. “I hope people enjoy listening and have fun. After that, I wonder if it might prompt them to reflect on their own lives and feel some regret or self-reflection, like, ‘Oh, why did I do that back then?’ I’ve had a lot of regrets and moments of self-reflection myself.”

The members do have favorite songs, though. Rose picked "108," while Jae-jun and Bo-ram choose "Whiteout or Astigmatism," and Hyun-woo went for "Lovers."

“For me, it’s ‘Lovers,’” says Danpyunsun, “because this song was the very reason we ended up making this album.”

Whichever song you pick, "Lovers" has something for all fans of interesting and unusual independent music. It achieves the difficult feat of retaining the character of its predecessor without retreading old steps. It’s the sound of a group of artists growing while staying true to themselves.

Jamie Finn is chief editor of Debaser Magazine.