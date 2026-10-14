Hebron's 'House of Green' makes it out of his family group chat

Singer-songwriter Hebron, the solo folk project of MGFF vocalist Byun Ha-eun, has opened the doors to “House of Green,” his first full-length album released Sept. 15.

A collection of songs written over the course of a decade, the 13-track album traces the artist’s experiences of the world after “stepping out of his house” — comprising stories of love, separation and longing. It features the 2024 single “Anchor,” alongside long-unreleased fan favorites such as “Greeting” and “Honestly.”

He also released a physical edition Oct. 6, featuring additional tracks including “Window” and “Home,” bringing the total to 20 songs.

“The overarching themes of this record simply couldn’t be captured in anything less than a full-length format,” he told The Korea Times. “I believe these tracks could only truly become the ‘House of Green’ when gathered together.”

“House of Green,” a theme that Hebron had been eager to explore for a long time, “is actually the name of our family’s group chat.” It was taken from a scene in a film his mother watched when she was young, which left her with a vivid image of the kind of domestic harmony she admired.

Growing up in a similarly tight-knit household shaped what the singer hoped to express through music. “As I walked this path, I thought that what I wanted to do for my family was to write down and document what I saw and learned through music,” he said.

Over time, the core concept of home gradually expanded to encompass other relationships he formed along his musical journey, from close colleagues to his supporters. “That’s when I realized, ‘Even if we are all different people, we can be united and happy within music!’” he said.

With its stripped-down acoustic folk arrangements, the album allows the narratives in both its lyrics and the singer’s delivery to speak for themselves.

“I believe the power of folk music lies in storytelling,” the soloist said.

Rather than striving to create new sensations through sound, folk music places emphasis on conveying stories through lyrics, melody and a performer’s own voice and interpretation — and that’s what draws him to the genre.

“Perhaps it’s the most unrefined form of music, yet also the purest and most passionate,” the artist remarked.

With songs written across different chapters of his life, he reflected on the shift in his expression caused by the time gap between writing the tracks and finally recording them.

“I vividly remember the situations and stories from when I wrote every single one of them — though the emotions from back then had faded quite a bit,” the singer recalled.

He likened the process to revisiting feelings he had already come to terms with, much like looking back on a cherished memory from the distant past. “For instance, the feeling of the ‘I love you’ I sang back then and the ‘I love you’ I sing now are very different,” he said.

“Through this album, I’ve become a little freer and a little more comfortable now.”

This sense of ease may have come from years of navigating the music scene honing his craft and building his own experiences. Yet despite his years in music, a part of him chooses to remain childlike and curious, approaching his growth as a musician with humility.

“I still try to look at the world and people with a heart similar to when I was young. But when I find myself pondering new situations or choices, I do feel that certain experiences and lessons have stayed with me,” he said. “It’s a wonderful gift that time gives.”

This outlook also shapes how he finds inspiration for his music. By paying attention to the seemingly mundane details of everyday life, he finds meaning in moments that might otherwise pass unnoticed. He recalled receiving a rubber plant from a student, initially thinking it would be easy to care for, only to end up overwatering it.

“Watching that, I thought about the distance between people. It made me reflect on whether my heart had rushed ahead and ‘overwatered’ someone. I wouldn’t have felt this if I had missed what was happening right in my studio that day,” he said.

“I live believing that more things are connected as one than we think. Then, even the small parts of daily life return to me as something I needed or as inspiration.”

In turn, he hopes his songs offer a similar sense of inspiration. He aspires to be remembered as a musician who sparked hope, enjoyed life and made music for a long time alongside his listeners.

“I think a lot is written about living day by day while waiting for the ‘evergreen’ — the hope that will always be there, unchanged. Wouldn’t this aspect bring comfort to many people?” he mused.

Perhaps it is this openness and sense of wonder that fuel his curiosity, leading him to explore different facets of his musicality through Hebron and his “other faces” — as the vocalist of indie rock band MGFF, one half of pop duo Hilltown and a member of classical-pop unit enaheim, which debuted last summer.

Though each project has its own artistic direction, he knows which aspects of his music he holds closest and where he can give his collaborators room to explore. He sees lyrics as the “heart” of his music, something he considers irreplaceable, while composition and arrangement shape its outward form. As long as that heart remains true to him, he is open to compromise on the rest.

“I always actively respect the choices of the players or composers I work with,” the singer shared. “Perhaps collaborating with different musicians across multiple projects isn’t so difficult for me because I have one thing I hold most dear.”

While his work is primarily tied to music, he recently branched out into design and print efforts. Having long considered publishing a book of his own, Hebron decided to include a lyric book as part of “House of Green” — featuring the lyrics to 38 songs the artist has written and performed over the years. The lyric book will be included with the first 100 copies of the physical album.

He had also designed his own CDs in the past, but this time, he teamed up with graphic design studio The-A-Side to shape the album’s overall visual identity. A sheet music book may be next on his list, though nothing is set in stone just yet.

To mark the release of “House of Green,” Hebron is set to welcome listeners into the ‘house’ with a solo concert at Salon Moonbow on Oct. 17. He plans to perform every song on the album as well as share more in-depth the stories behind the tracks.

“I’ll put a lot of effort into making sure that the audience can follow the story,” the singer-songwriter said. “There won’t be a flashy production or setup, but I plan to focus on my own immersion on stage. Because that’s what folk is.”

He performed the album for the first time after its release in Jebi Dabang last month, along with his backup band Hyena.

Following the showcase, Hebron hopes for the opportunity to bring “House of Green” to venues across the country. He’s also preparing to release new music for enaheim, out soon.

Beyond that, his plans are pretty straightforward. “I’ll probably be writing new stories as I live day by day again,” the artist shared.

“House of Green” is available for streaming on Spotify. Ticket prices for the album showcase start at 44,000 won and are available through the Melon Ticket website. Follow @hilltown501 on Instagram for more information.

Mariel Abanes (@staymmmad on Instagram) is a freelance lifestyle and culture writer/editor from the Philippines, currently based in Seoul. She promotes indie music and culture, and writes poetry and prose from time to time.