Seoul International Music Festival returns to celebrate beauty of human life

The Seoul International Music Festival (SIMF) returns for its 18th edition with a curated series of classical music to offer comfort, hope and joy to audiences.

The festival will present seven concerts from Oct. 8-16 at the Seoul Arts Center and Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul under the central theme "Bravo My Life!"

Artistic Director Ryu Jea-joon framed the seven concerts into a single narrative arc reflecting human existence. The journey begins with the opening concert "Breath" and continues through "Three Portraits," "Serenade," "Light and Shadow," "Wonderful Memories," "Dichterliebe" and the closing concert "Humanity, That Brilliant Journey."

"We prepared classical music with care to deliver comfort, hope and joy, encouraging everyone who lives their daily lives faithfully," Ryu said during a recent press conference. "I hope the beautiful music played by these precious artists offers small strength, courage and warm comfort to your lives."

He said the festival will bring together musicians carrying their own stories from countries around the world, including the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, the United States, Hungary and Poland.

"The music of harmony created by people with different backgrounds symbolizes the beauty of our society where diversity exists," Ryu said. "When we accept our differences and bless our own lives, we can become even brighter beings."

Key performers include cellist Arto Noras, tenor Ian Bostridge, trumpeter Sergei Nakariakov, hornist Radovan Vlatkovic and violinist Elina Vahala.

Polish conductor Krzysztof Urbanski, artistic director of the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, will make his Korean debut leading the festival's closing concert on Oct. 16 at Lotte Concert Hall. He will conduct the SIMF Orchestra in a massive 103-piece configuration.

The SIMF Orchestra serves as the festival's centerpiece alongside Ensemble Opus, featuring top Korean instrumentalists such as violinist Song Ji-won, violist Kim Sang-jin and hornist Kim Hong-bak. Emerging young talents including violinist Lee Hyun-jung and cellist Lee Jae-ri will also join the orchestra for the first time.

This year's festival will also celebrate the 150th anniversary of Polish Romantic composer Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (1876-1909) by featuring his works for the Korean audiences as part of a cultural exchange program with Poland.

Founded in 2009, the annual event has established itself as one of Korea's premier classical music festivals. Tickets are available through major venue platforms, with special ticket donation programs arranged for underprivileged groups. For details, visit the Seoul International Music Festival’s official website.