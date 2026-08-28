Global pop superstar Bruno Mars is returning to Korea next spring for a high-profile four-night run, marking his first performance in the country in nearly four years.

Promoter Live Nation Korea said Friday that "Bruno Mars - The Romantic Tour in Seoul" will take over Goyang Stadium on May 21, 22, 25, and 26, 2027. All four shows are scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm. Adding to the excitement, Mars' Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak will join the lineup as a special guest, performing under his DJ alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee.

The upcoming run follows Mars' legendary 2023 shows at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, which sold out almost instantly. Fans can expect a massive demand for tickets, which range from 99,000 won ($72) to 280,000 won. Presales for artists and Live Nation Korea members open on Sept. 11 from noon to 3:00 pm, followed by general sales starting at noon on Sept. 14 via NOL.

The tour comes on the heels of Mars' triumphant return with "The Romantic," his fourth solo studio album and his first in 10 years. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, propelled by its smash lead single "I Just Might," which launched straight to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyond his solo material, Mars has dominated the global music landscape with a string of hits.

His duet with Lady Gaga, "Die With a Smile," spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 for 18 weeks. Meanwhile, "APT.," his infectious collaboration with BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ, spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, cementing his status as one of pop music's most reliable hitmakers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.