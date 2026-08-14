Korean Chamber Orchestra to spotlight rising talent in 2026 debut concert

The Korean Chamber Orchestra (KCO) will bring together young musicians and a teenage composer for its 2026 Debut Concert on Sept. 12, offering a compact showcase of Korea’s next generation of classical musicians.

The concert, set for 5 p.m. at Seoul Arts Center's Doam Hall, will feature musicians identified through KCO’s camps and competitions.

The program opens with the world premiere of “Nachtlicher Monolog” (Nocturnal Monologue), a work by Lee Tae-hwan, winner of the 2026 KCO Composition Competition.

The piece, written for clarinet, viola and piano, traces the unsettled thoughts and emotions, such as regret and anxiety, that surface during a sleepless night.

A freshman at Sunhwa Arts High School, Lee began composing music in elementary school and has since developed an interest in both classical and contemporary genres.

The evening will also feature violinist Park Ye-hoon, the grand-prize winner of the 2025 KCO Competition; violinists Yoo Ji-min, Yoo Ye-seul and Wang Ruiyi; cellist Moon Ji-won; and clarinetist Kim Ye-eun. Conducted by Kim Jae-yoon, the program pairs the musicians with repertoire designed to foreground individual virtuosity.

Highlights include Mendelssohn’s “String Symphony No. 10 in B Minor,” Mozart’s “Haffner” Serenade Rondo in an arrangement by Fritz Kreisler, and Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata."

The soloists will also take on technically demanding works by Louis Bassi, Camille Saint-Saens, Karl Davidoff and Henryk Wieniawski.

Among the international participants is Chinese violinist Wang, whose program includes Sinat-Saens’ “Caprice d’apres l’etude en forme de Valse,” arranged by Eugene Ysaye.

Founded in 1965 as the Seoul Baroque Ensemble, KCO has been one of Korea’s most established chamber orchestras. Under music director Kim Min, it has expanded its international profile while building education and development programs for emerging artists.