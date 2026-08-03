Korean soprano Sumi Jo has become the first Asian musician to receive the Maria Callas Special Award, an annual Italian honor recognizing contributions to global opera and classical music, her PR agency said Monday.

Jo received the 12th edition of the award Sunday (Italian time) in Verona, Italy, at a ceremony held as part of the International Maria Callas Festival, according to The PRM.

The award was established in 2014 to commemorate Greek American opera legend Maria Callas, one of the 20th century's most influential sopranos. It is presented each year to individuals who have advanced the field of opera and classical music on an international stage.

Previous recipients include Italian film and opera director Franco Zeffirelli and Italian baritone Leo Nucci.

"As this award bears the name of a great artist who illuminated an era, I will cherish it as a precious moment for the rest of my life," Jo said in a statement following the ceremony.