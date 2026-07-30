Massive Attack, Pixies, 60 other acts head to Korea for Pentaport Rock Festival

From the hypnotic trip-hop of Massive Attack and the distorted guitars of the Pixies to the legendary noise of The Jesus & Mary Chain, 66 international and domestic acts are converging on Korea’s western coast this weekend for the 21st Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival.

Opening Friday at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, the three-day event returns under the banner "RE:BOOT." The slogan signals an ambitious expansion for one of East Asia’s most enduring outdoor music gatherings, blending legacy alt-rock icons, global crossover acts like Khruangbin and top-tier Korean talent including Hyukoh, Silica Gel and Lee Seung-yoon.

This year’s edition marks a concerted push to elevate Pentaport’s profile on the international festival circuit.

Beyond bringing in performers from Britain, the United States, Japan, Taiwan and China, organizers launched preliminary events beyond Korea's borders. A pre-festival showcase held at Shibuya’s WWW X in Tokyo — featuring indie acts like Parannoul and Say Sue Me — sold out, establishing a cross-border pipeline between the Korean and Japanese indie music scenes.

Back on the festival grounds, municipal planners and co-organizers have revamped logistics to accommodate a growing international and intergenerational crowd. To mitigate long lines in the sweltering late-July heat, entry gates have been split into dual processing channels. A newly introduced "Kids Zone" offers dedicated space for young families, while a real-time mobile application now manages schedules, site navigation and announcements.

The festival has also leaned heavily into lifestyle branding, partnering with online retail giant Musinsa to operate physical pop-up stores in Seoul’s Hongik University and Yongsan District ahead of the gates opening. The collaboration features exclusive merchandise, blending traditional band gear with popular character intellectual property.

As summer music festivals across Asia navigate shifting audience tastes and rising production costs, Pentaport’s multi-pronged strategy — combining nostalgic headliners, cross-border showcases and upgraded field infrastructure — aims to solidify the western port city as an essential destination for international tour stops and music tourism, Incheon city official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.