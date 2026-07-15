American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth still vividly remembers the night a Seoul crowd refused to stop cheering.

"There was this one moment when the crowd cheered for a straight five minutes nonstop. I was stunned," Puth said in a recent written interview with The Korea Times, recalling his first concert in Korea in 2016. "It was very early into my career and I just couldn't believe what was happening. I felt like my life changed overnight."

A decade later, the 34-year-old hitmaker is set to return for his biggest Korean show yet. Puth will perform at Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., marking his first stadium concert in the country.

The show, presented by Live Nation Korea as part of his "Whatever's Clever!" world tour, is his first standalone concert here in about two years.

"Korea holds such a special place in my heart," he said. "Now seeing it grow to arenas and now a stadium, it's surreal. I'm so grateful for that consistent love over the years."

That growth has been steady and striking. Puth's 2016 debut concert in Seoul sold out within 10 minutes of tickets going on sale. His 2018 return filled Jamsil Indoor Stadium with 17,000 fans over two nights, while his 2023 shows at KSPO Dome drew 45,000 over three days. In 2024, roughly 50,000 fans packed Gocheok Sky Dome over two nights.

Puth's bond with Korea extends well beyond the stage. He has become one of Western pop's most frequent K-pop collaborators, teaming up with BTS' Jung Kook on the 2022 hit "Left and Right," Stray Kids on "Lose My Breath" and BABYMONSTER on "LIKE THAT."

"Every collaboration has been incredible. With K-pop artists, I'm always impressed by the work ethic and attention to detail," he said. "One memorable moment was being in the studio with Stray Kids. We made the song together in one night very quickly. I admired their attention to detail in nailing their vocal parts. Same energy with BABYMONSTER. They brought so much power."

He is also keeping a close eye on the next generation. An avid viewer of Korean music programs, Puth singled out rookie girl group KiiiKiii as a recent standout.

"There's so much talent coming out of Korea right now," he said. "If the vibe is right and the song feels honest, I'm always down. Korea has such a special energy in music."

The upcoming concert will spotlight his fourth studio album, "Whatever's Clever!," released in March. Built on warm analog sounds and featuring guests including Coco Jones, Hikaru Utada and Kenny G, the record was shaped by his new life as a father.

"It was the most freeing experience to make this album. There's no overthinking," he said. "I wrote a lot of it while navigating this new chapter of fatherhood, so it feels honest and light at the same time."

For the Goyang show, Puth promised a full band, fresh arrangements of his early hits and a few surprises, including "a special medley and a few moments tailored just for Seoul."

"We're working on making the production bigger while keeping the intimate feel I love," he said. "I want everyone to feel like they're part of something special."

Offstage, his to-do list is decidedly local — Korean barbecue at spots recommended by his friends in BTS, whose favorites he vowed to keep secret, and a late-night convenience store ramen run inspired by TikTok.

He signed off with a message for Korean fans.

"Whether it's your first show or you've been here since 2016, let's make this night unforgettable," he said. "I love you guys. See you soon."

Tickets are available through NOL Ticket.