Bass Yoo Seung-ho wins 2nd prize at Sumi Jo In'tl Singing Competition in France

As the Sumi Jo International Singing Competition wrapped up its second edition in France, Saturday, Korean bass singer Yoo Seung-ho, 25, won second prize in the final round of the contest at La Ferte-Imbault Castle in the Loire region.

The top honor went to American baritone Trevor Haumschilt-Rocha, 27, while Romanian soprano Paulo Iancic, 32, finished third.

Yoo, a senior in vocal music at Seoul National Univeristy and top graduate of Gyeongbuk Arts High School, was competing abroad for the first time.

“I didn’t expect much because all the other participants were so good, and it was my first international competition,” Yoo told reporters after the awards ceremony.

“I’m happy to get such a good result. It doesn’t feel real. I want to tell my parents first, and when I return to Korea, I’ll keep studying hard and do my best,” he said.

The competition, launched in 2024 as the first international vocal contest named after a Korean soprano, is held every two years for singers aged 18 to 32. Jo serves as part of the jury.

This year’s edition drew more than 500 applicants from 55 countries, with 24 advancing to the main rounds and 11 to the final, including three Korean singers.

Winners receive up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) in prize money and a chance to appear on tour stages in Korea, China and abroad, supported by the Korean Cultural Center in France and sponsors such as Hyundai Motor Group.

Jo, who celebrates the 40th anniversary of her debut this year, said she hopes the competition will serve as a platform where she can mentor promising young singers and help guide them onto the global stage.