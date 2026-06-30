hathaw9y introduces ‘introvert’s way of loving’ with sophomore album

For the three members of Busan-based indie-pop band hathaw9y, love is the anchor that best captures the stories they hold close to their hearts. What others may find cheesy or cliche sits opposite for the band, which recently released its sophomore album, “Lovers,” a record that explores the quiet, nuanced ways that introverts love.

“I’ve always thought that all the countless emotions we feel in life are ultimately discovered within the biggest emotion of all, which is love. That thought still holds true for me today, which is why I think I keep coming back to the theme of love,” drummer Seyo told The Korea Times.

Instead of loud declarations or grand gestures, the band gravitates toward what feels most natural to the members. For instance, the quiet, steadfast presence of the drummer’s childhood cat served as the inspiration for the title track, “Lover,” beautifully capturing the overarching theme of the album.

“It’s interesting because we actually are introverts, and we’re becoming even more introverted over time,” main vocalist and guitarist Kiwi mused.

While lyrically introspective and enduring, the sonic palette of “Lovers” transports listeners back to the soundscapes of the 1980s. Evident since their 2025 prerelease “Drive Into Your Heart,” this aesthetic choice is the result of hathaw9y’s longstanding fascination with the era's nostalgic, retro vibe. Drawing from yacht rock, city pop, soft rock and folk while retaining their signature style, the trio approached production with a distinctly pop-driven mindset, while allowing the songwriting to reflect their ever-expanding and diverse musical tastes.

“To be honest, we've been really interested in '80s music since our first album. But we always felt a bit of regret because the final result leaned towards a more modern sound,” Kiwi admitted. “As a reaction to that regret, we started leaning into those '80s colors much more clearly and locked in the specific concept of the '80s, building the rest of the album around it.”

The clean guitar lines, cool and spacious drum tones and steady, defined basslines are complemented by contributions from percussionist Lim Sung-wan of the acclaimed indie band Say Sue Me and saxophonist Kang Min-jin, whom the trio enlisted to further enrich the album's sonic depth. The result is straight out of a retro dream fantasy, channeling the romance of the era that feels timeless yet unmistakably hathaw9y.

Echoing the album's analog spirit, the three-piece act takes pride in self-producing this latest work. Crafting the entire album in their private Busan studio, the members were very intentional about the whole process — from Seyo spearheading the recording and production to bassist TeukMin faithfully recording her part for a brutal five-hour recording session just for a single song (for the track “Moon,” she later revealed, which she cites as her personal favorite).

“As time went on, all three of us gained the confidence that, outside of basic foundational knowledge, there is no single right answer, and it’s completely fine to just do what we want. What truly matters is our intention,” Kiwi reflected about the experience. “It felt like a process of becoming more proactive as independent artists.”

“Taking full, direct responsibility for these sounds felt really, really good,” Seyo added.

While the journey had been a fulfilling time, it wasn’t without setbacks. For one, as with everything done DIY, Seyo remembered the seemingly endless trials and errors the band went through. TeukMin, on the other hand, took these struggles as a reminder that “nothing comes without effort,” and further committed herself to work harder. Meanwhile, Kiwi found everything fresh and fun, but as the production period dragged on, “watching our bank accounts shrink did get a bit worrying.”

“It felt like playing a game on hardcore difficulty, facing a boss with barely enough gear — there was a thrilling tension to it,” the guitarist shared. But they played well (pun intended) and conquered the final stage.

“I vividly remember when we finished recording and listened to the full source track for the first time. I just thought, ‘Wow, we actually pulled this off?’” he exclaimed.

Looking back on their years together as a band, all three agree that “Lovers” marks not only the culmination of their creative growth, but also a clearer understanding of their identity. Beyond being self-confessed introverts, they feel the album reflects who hathaw9y truly is as a band.

“I think we've become a bit more like ourselves,” Seyo said. “We're now moving towards making and playing music that we ourselves fall in love with before anyone else.”

This personal discovery also extends to their core as Busan artists. Referred to as a representative act from Busan, with an audience spanning across the country and even abroad, the members now feel a certain pride in carrying this character wherever they find themselves performing. “I'm incredibly happy whenever we're introduced as a Busan band!” TeukMin said.

Hathaw9y is currently preparing for upcoming promotional showcases, happening in Seoul on July 18 and Busan July 25. They are set to perform fan favorites along with the new tracks, with a special appearance by sax player Kang Min-jin.

Kiwi teased, “We’re also planning to show up wearing the outfits from the album cover!”

New merchandise and physical CDs will also be available for sale at the shows.

“Lovers” is available for streaming on Spotify. Ticket prices for the album showcase start at 55,000 won and are available through the NOL Ticket website. Follow @hathaw9y on Instagram for more information.

Mariel Abanes (@staymmmad on Instagram) is a freelance lifestyle and culture writer/editor from the Philippines, currently based in Seoul. She promotes indie music and culture, and writes poetry and prose from time to time.