Moka of K-pop girl group Illit is set to gradually resume activities after taking a five-month hiatus due to health concerns, paving the way for the group's long-awaited reunion as a five-member act.

On Friday, the Japanese member shared the news through the fan community platform Weverse, expressing gratitude to fans who had waited for her return.

"First of all, thank you so, so much to all the GLLITs who have been waiting for me. Thanks to the fans who waited for me and everyone who helped me, I'm able to greet you like this once again," Moka said, referring to the group's official fandom.

"I'm really happy, too, and I feel like I've been waiting for this day all along. I'll do my best to gradually resume activities with the members, so I hope you'll be patient with me."

She also expressed her affection for fans. "I hope GLLITs are always happy and surrounded by good things," she said. "I'm always grateful, and I love you."

Moka initially suspended activities in April due to health issues before returning in May. However, she went on another hiatus on June 19, raising concerns among fans.

At the time, the group's agency, Belift Lab, said Moka had been undergoing treatment and focusing on recovery after experiencing excessive nervousness and symptoms of anxiety since preparations for the group's fourth mini-album.

Illit has since continued activities with four members.

The group, which rose to international prominence with its 2024 debut single "Magnetic," won two awards at the 2026 Melon Music Awards on Nov. 15, taking home the Best Performance and Global Impact Artist awards.

During her acceptance speech, member Minju delivered a heartfelt message to her absent bandmate.

"Dear Moka, let's perform together again soon," she said.

Just 12 days after Minju's emotional message, Moka personally announced her return, raising anticipation for the group's reunion as a full lineup.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.