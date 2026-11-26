The growing market for virtual K-pop idols is set to welcome another contender Friday, as four-member band WINKX makes its debut with the digital single "HALO." But the group's agency, Titan Content, has ambitions that extend well beyond music.

The company, also home to girl group AtHeart, is developing WINKX as an intellectual property (IP) that spans music, comics, animation and video games, betting on the crossover appeal between K-pop and subculture fandoms.

During a press conference held Wednesday at a hotel in western Seoul's Mapo District, Titan Content Chairman Han Se-min laid out the company's vision for the group.

"I have announced the launch of so many idols, but today is the day I'm most excited," said Han, a former CEO of SM Entertainment who co-founded the Los Angeles-based entertainment company in 2023.

WINKX consists of Cha Zion, Mir, Sihoo and Leo, with each member carrying a fictional backstory shaped by personal struggles and loneliness. The group's name, inspired by the English word "wings," represents an ambition to help people overcome their wounds and anxieties together.

The members were designed by Japanese illustrator Michikake, whose previous work includes characters for Japanese virtual YouTuber group YUMENOS. As is the case for other virtual groups, the group has real performers behind the scenes providing the members' voices and movements.

Beyond their activities as K-pop idols, the four members will inhabit a fantasy universe in which they discover and develop their own supernatural abilities. The fictional world will be unveiled in December, while an interactive game exploring the members' inner thoughts is scheduled for release on Monday.

At the center of these ambitions, however, is music.

Due out at 6 p.m. Friday, "HALO" delivers a message of comfort and hope, singing of finding light in one another amid darkness and overcoming difficulties together.

Appearing on screen to greet reporters, the four members named veteran K-pop boy band g.o.d as their role model.

"What drew the four of us to being virtual idols is that we can reach fans without limits of time and space," leader Cha Zion said. "The four of us share the same goal. We look up to g.o.d as our role model, and we want to be a group that makes music that comforts people and that everyone can relate to."

Leo, the group's youngest member, participated in writing and composing the debut single.

"I actually wrote this song without knowing it would become a WINKX song," Leo said. "I wanted to write something that pours out emotion, so I made the chorus high and difficult. While making the demo, I got quite worried about whoever would end up singing it, and that turned out to be me."

Finding opportunity in loneliness

Han identified loneliness as an emotion central to the relationship between K-pop artists and their fans, describing the genre as an industry in which both grow together through emotional connection.

"We thought hard about how to build stories around loneliness, and how to create narratives and music about it in more varied forms than K-pop artists do," he said.

Asked how WINKX intends to differentiate itself from PLAVE, currently the most prominent virtual boy band in K-pop, Han pointed to the group's music, character designs and extensive fictional universe.

"With distinct music, visuals and a wide range of content, we plan to try things existing virtual idols haven't," he said.

Han also drew a distinction between WINKX and idols powered by generative artificial intelligence.

"We believe the market for idols who sing and tell their stories in their own voices is bigger," he said.