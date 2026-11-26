Boy group RIIZE will be the sole K-pop act at Tecate Pa'l Norte 2027, Mexico's largest music festival, its agency SM Entertainment said.

The festival announced its lineup Tuesday (local time). The six-member group will join the three-day event, which runs March 26-28 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey. Monterrey is an industrial hub and the capital of Nuevo Leon in northeastern Mexico. The venue, Parque Fundidora, is a large public park built on the site of a former steelworks. RIIZE will take the stage on the opening day.

Launched in 2012, Tecate Pa'l Norte has become one of Latin America's leading music festivals and drew approximately 300,000 people last year. The 2027 edition marks the festival's 15th anniversary.

RIIZE is also set to appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday (local time), where it is the only K-pop group in this year's lineup. The parade is held annually for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and is broadcast nationwide.

The group has already played several major international festivals, including Lollapalooza South America, the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Tecate Emblema in Mexico City. SM Entertainment said those shows built on the group's performances and stage presence, earning RIIZE a reputation as a top festival act.

RIIZE debuted under SM Entertainment in 2023. It plans to release its second full-length album in the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of the album, the group released the single "Insomnia" in October to preview the upcoming album, highlighting the vocals of all six members.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.