Girl groups Rescene and aespa, and boy group BTS were the most popular K-pop acts this year in Korea, China and Japan, respectively, a local music platform said Thursday.

Melon released its first report based on data from the Global-K Chart, a joint chart launched in June by the Korean platform, China's Tencent Music and Japan's Line Music, and various metrics tracking K-pop fan engagement worldwide.

After analyzing respective daily charts of each platform from May 11, when tracking for the global chart began, through Sept. 30, Melon said Rescene had the most No. 1 rankings on its chart, while aespa and BTS topped the Tencent Music and Line Music charts, respectively.

"While BTS proved to be a 'living legend' anywhere in the world, Rescene's hit 'Love Attack' began its chart resurgence in earnest in July in Korea, revealing distinct K-pop consumption landscapes in each country," Melon said.

Seven acts reached No. 1 at least once on the integrated chart during the tracking period: BTS, aespa, BIGBANG, Le Sserafim, Riize, Stray Kids and Itzy. BTS and aespa stayed in the Top 10 the longest -- for all 143 days. They were followed by Ive with 135 days, Seventeen 119 days and BIGBANG 112 days.

BTS, which returned this year with its fifth full-length album "Arirang," topped the integrated daily chart for 59 of the 143 days and held No. 1 on Line Music every day.

"BTS is the only artist to have reached No. 1 on the daily charts of all three platforms -- Melon, Line Music and Tencent Music," Melon explained.