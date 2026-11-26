K-pop boy band CORTIS is marking its fandom’s first anniversary with a six-day pop-up in Seoul next month, featuring member-designed merchandise, interactive photo zones and a collaboration with animated icon Pororo, its agency BigHit Music said Thursday.

The five-member act will host the "COER 1st Anniversary POP-UP" from Dec. 1-6 on the first floor of HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan District to celebrate the first milestone of its official fan club, COER, and thank supporters for a breakout year.

Designed around a first-birthday party theme, the venue will display T-shirts featuring hand-drawn illustrations by the members alongside a message board for fans to leave celebratory notes. A large media wall will screen CORTIS music videos and behind-the-scenes clips, while a colorful ball pit inspired by the group's signature CORTIS Ball characters and an oversized balloon cake will anchor the space.

Exclusive perks and interactive events are also lined up for attendees. Verified COER membership holders will receive commemorative chocolates upon entry, and visitors who purchase merchandise can enter a random time-capsule draw for prizes including exchange vouchers for T-shirts signed by the members.

The pop-up will debut a range of new merchandise created with direct input from the group, including CORTIS Ball beanies, a COER birthday towel set, sticker packs and track jackets in green and red — accompanied by miniature key rings modeled after the jackets. A separate capsule collection with the popular Korean animated character Pororo will offer co-branded key rings, memo pads, blankets and money-themed eye masks.

Admission requires advance reservations via the fan platform Weverse, with bookings opening at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Limited walk-in entry will be permitted depending on venue capacity.

The anniversary event caps a dominant awards season for CORTIS, which swept four grand prizes — winning Song of the Year at the 2026 MAMA Awards and Record of the Year at the Melon Music Awards, KM Chart Awards and The Fact Music Awards — in addition to earning the Special International Music Award at the 68th Japan Record Awards.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.