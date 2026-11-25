Late November is usually a busy stretch for K-pop rookies hoping to make their mark before the year ends, but four of this season's newcomers are joining the race without a human face on screen.

The last full week of the month is seeing a HYBE-backed VTuber project, an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated boy group and two virtual idol acts release their first music, a cluster that shows how quickly nonhuman acts are becoming a regular part of the industry's release calendar.

Though often lumped together, the four fall into two distinct camps. Virtual idols, a category led by boy band PLAVE, are fronted by real performers who sing, dance and talk with fans through animated avatars. AI idols, on the other hand, have their looks and videos generated by AI with no single performer behind each member, even if human creatives still shape much of the music and direction.

That difference has shaped how fans receive them. While PLAVE has proven that virtual acts can build devoted fandoms, AI boy group muuo:23 faced a wave of online backlash after releasing its predebut single in October, with fans questioning its authenticity and what such acts could mean for aspiring K-pop artists.

The Wildcard Club

HYBE's newly launched entity NEWEPICBASE (NEB) has teamed up with four North American VTubers — AmaLee, Dokibird, ironmouse and Rin Penrose — for The Wildcard Club, a music project that released its theme song "Click Flick" last Friday.

The four, who have a combined 6.2 million YouTube subscribers, serve as "captains" who will each form a team with newly selected creators and share their original music and production process on YouTube. The project borrows heavily from the K-pop playbook, from concept photo releases to planned appearances on Korean music shows.

H3ARUS

The only fully AI-generated act of the four, H3ARUS is a five-member K-pop boy group from AI entertainment tech company KAIVERSE, which previously produced singer Kim Jae-joong's "OASIS" music video entirely with AI.

The group released its debut single "CRUSH," a disco-based pop-funk track, along with a music video on Monday. Its name derives from "hear us," and the narrative behind the group casts the five members as secret agents posing as K-pop idols on an undercover mission.

KAIVERSE CEO Park Geun-woo said AI is merely the technology that brings the artists to life, adding that what ultimately matters is the appeal of their music, characters and stories.

PINKRISE

Virtual girl group PINKRISE, under HP Entertainment, released its predebut track "Tiny Universe" the same day. Its first generation of members, QUNA, DODORA and LUNACHIP, will promote as the unit Quantum berry.

The group's storyline centers on members who awaken from incomplete data inside an abandoned server and reach out to the real world through music. QUNA took part in writing and composing the mid-tempo track, which likens the flutter of new love to images of starlight, gravity and orbits.

WINKX

Four-member boy group WINKX, the first virtual act Titan Contents has launched for global audiences, will debut with the digital single "HALO" on Friday.

Members Cha Zion, Mir, Sihoo and Leo were designed by Japanese illustrator Michikake, who previously designed a member of Japanese VTuber group YUMENOS. The group's name was inspired by the word "wings," and its storyline follows trainees who discover special abilities, with the "HALO" music video focusing on the loneliness each member carries.

Ahead of the release, the group will introduce itself to the press at an offline event on Wednesday.