Virtual, AI acts crowd K-pop debut week
Summary
Four virtual and AI-generated acts are releasing debut or predebut music in K-pop during the last full week of November. The newcomers include HYBE-backed project The Wildcard Club, fully AI-generated boy group H3ARUS, virtual girl group PINKRISE and virtual boy group WINKX. Their releases highlight two different models: virtual idols are performed by people using animated avatars, while AI idols are generated without a single performer behind each member. The distinction has shaped fan reactions, including backlash to AI group muuo:23.
Key Facts
- The Wildcard Club’s theme song, Click Flick, was released last Friday, and its four North American VTuber captains have a combined 6.2 million YouTube subscribers.
- H3ARUS released its disco-based pop-funk debut single CRUSH and a music video on Monday; the five-member group was created by AI entertainment tech company KAIVERSE.
- PINKRISE released its predebut track Tiny Universe on Monday, with QUNA, DODORA and LUNACHIP promoting as the unit Quantum berry.
- WINKX is scheduled to debut with the digital single HALO on Friday, and its members are Cha Zion, Mir, Sihoo and Leo.
- AI boy group muuo:23 faced online backlash after releasing a predebut single in October, with fans questioning its authenticity and implications for aspiring K-pop artists.
From HYBE's VTuber project to AI boy group H3ARUS, 4 newcomers arrive within days
Late November is usually a busy stretch for K-pop rookies hoping to make their mark before the year ends, but four of this season's newcomers are joining the race without a human face on screen.
The last full week of the month is seeing a HYBE-backed VTuber project, an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated boy group and two virtual idol acts release their first music, a cluster that shows how quickly nonhuman acts are becoming a regular part of the industry's release calendar.
Though often lumped together, the four fall into two distinct camps. Virtual idols, a category led by boy band PLAVE, are fronted by real performers who sing, dance and talk with fans through animated avatars. AI idols, on the other hand, have their looks and videos generated by AI with no single performer behind each member, even if human creatives still shape much of the music and direction.
That difference has shaped how fans receive them. While PLAVE has proven that virtual acts can build devoted fandoms, AI boy group muuo:23 faced a wave of online backlash after releasing its predebut single in October, with fans questioning its authenticity and what such acts could mean for aspiring K-pop artists.
The Wildcard Club
HYBE's newly launched entity NEWEPICBASE (NEB) has teamed up with four North American VTubers — AmaLee, Dokibird, ironmouse and Rin Penrose — for The Wildcard Club, a music project that released its theme song "Click Flick" last Friday.
The four, who have a combined 6.2 million YouTube subscribers, serve as "captains" who will each form a team with newly selected creators and share their original music and production process on YouTube. The project borrows heavily from the K-pop playbook, from concept photo releases to planned appearances on Korean music shows.
H3ARUS
The only fully AI-generated act of the four, H3ARUS is a five-member K-pop boy group from AI entertainment tech company KAIVERSE, which previously produced singer Kim Jae-joong's "OASIS" music video entirely with AI.
The group released its debut single "CRUSH," a disco-based pop-funk track, along with a music video on Monday. Its name derives from "hear us," and the narrative behind the group casts the five members as secret agents posing as K-pop idols on an undercover mission.
KAIVERSE CEO Park Geun-woo said AI is merely the technology that brings the artists to life, adding that what ultimately matters is the appeal of their music, characters and stories.
PINKRISE
Virtual girl group PINKRISE, under HP Entertainment, released its predebut track "Tiny Universe" the same day. Its first generation of members, QUNA, DODORA and LUNACHIP, will promote as the unit Quantum berry.
The group's storyline centers on members who awaken from incomplete data inside an abandoned server and reach out to the real world through music. QUNA took part in writing and composing the mid-tempo track, which likens the flutter of new love to images of starlight, gravity and orbits.
WINKX
Four-member boy group WINKX, the first virtual act Titan Contents has launched for global audiences, will debut with the digital single "HALO" on Friday.
Members Cha Zion, Mir, Sihoo and Leo were designed by Japanese illustrator Michikake, who previously designed a member of Japanese VTuber group YUMENOS. The group's name was inspired by the word "wings," and its storyline follows trainees who discover special abilities, with the "HALO" music video focusing on the loneliness each member carries.
Ahead of the release, the group will introduce itself to the press at an offline event on Wednesday.
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