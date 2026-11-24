IU to become 1st Korean female soloist to headline Tokyo Dome
Summary
IU will hold concerts at Tokyo Dome in Japan on April 7 and 8 as part of her 2027 world tour, becoming the first Korean female soloist to headline the venue, her agency announced Monday. EDAM Entertainment announced 19 shows in 10 cities across Asia and Australia from January to May. The tour opens in Bangkok on Jan. 16 and 17 and concludes with shows in Jakarta on May 8 and 9. More dates are expected.
Key Facts
- Tokyo Dome can accommodate up to 55,000 people.
- The announced itinerary includes stops in Bulacan, Kaohsiung and Sydney in February; Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in March; and Tokyo, Taipei and Hong Kong in April.
- No Korean concerts were included in the announced dates, though IU had previously hinted at plans to perform in Korea next fall.
- IU postponed her Seoul concert schedule and sixth full-length album release after worsening symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction; she released a digital single featuring two tracks from the upcoming album in September.
- IU headlined Seoul Olympic Stadium in 2022 and Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2024, becoming the first Korean female soloist to hold concerts at both venues.
Singer-actor announces 19 shows across Asia, Australia for 2027 world tour
Singer-actor IU is set to become the first Korean female soloist to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan as part of her 2027 world tour, her agency announced Monday.
EDAM Entertainment unveiled the first batch of tour dates through IU’s official social media accounts, outlining 19 concerts in 10 cities across Asia and Australia from January to May.
IU will perform at Tokyo Dome on April 7 and 8. With a capacity of up to 55,000, the venue has long been regarded as a major milestone for K-pop artists seeking to establish themselves in the Japanese music market.
The upcoming tour will kick off with two concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Jan. 16 and 17, followed by stops in Bulacan in the Philippines, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Sydney in February. The singer will then head to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in March, followed by Tokyo, Taipei and Hong Kong in April. The last of the announced shows will take place at Jakarta International Stadium on May 8 and 9. More dates are expected to follow.
While no Korean concerts were included in Monday's announcement, the singer has previously hinted at plans to perform in Korea next fall.
The announcement comes four months after IU postponed her concert schedule in Seoul and the release of her sixth full-length album due to worsening symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction, a chronic ear condition.
The singer has since resumed releasing music, dropping a digital single featuring two tracks from her upcoming album in September.
Since making her debut in 2008, IU has grown into one of Korea’s most prominent solo artists, releasing hits such as “Good Day” (2010), "You & I" (2011), "Friday" (2013) and “Through the Night” (2017) while also pursuing a successful acting career.
She became the first Korean female soloist to hold concerts at Seoul Olympic Stadium in 2022 and at Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2024, where she brought her world tour to a close with two encore shows.
Ticketing details for the upcoming tour will be announced through local promoters and ticketing platforms in each city.
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