Singer-actor IU is set to become the first Korean female soloist to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan as part of her 2027 world tour, her agency announced Monday.

EDAM Entertainment unveiled the first batch of tour dates through IU’s official social media accounts, outlining 19 concerts in 10 cities across Asia and Australia from January to May.

IU will perform at Tokyo Dome on April 7 and 8. With a capacity of up to 55,000, the venue has long been regarded as a major milestone for K-pop artists seeking to establish themselves in the Japanese music market.

The upcoming tour will kick off with two concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Jan. 16 and 17, followed by stops in Bulacan in the Philippines, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Sydney in February. The singer will then head to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in March, followed by Tokyo, Taipei and Hong Kong in April. The last of the announced shows will take place at Jakarta International Stadium on May 8 and 9. More dates are expected to follow.

While no Korean concerts were included in Monday's announcement, the singer has previously hinted at plans to perform in Korea next fall.

The announcement comes four months after IU postponed her concert schedule in Seoul and the release of her sixth full-length album due to worsening symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction, a chronic ear condition.

The singer has since resumed releasing music, dropping a digital single featuring two tracks from her upcoming album in September.

Since making her debut in 2008, IU has grown into one of Korea’s most prominent solo artists, releasing hits such as “Good Day” (2010), "You & I" (2011), "Friday" (2013) and “Through the Night” (2017) while also pursuing a successful acting career.

She became the first Korean female soloist to hold concerts at Seoul Olympic Stadium in 2022 and at Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2024, where she brought her world tour to a close with two encore shows.

Ticketing details for the upcoming tour will be announced through local promoters and ticketing platforms in each city.