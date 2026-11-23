K-pop boy group Zerobaseone will return with a new album on Jan. 18, 2027.

The group revealed the release date at the end of its performance at the 2026 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, displaying a sign reading "Jan. 18, 2027."

The upcoming release will be Zerobaseone's first full-group album in eight months, following its sixth EP, "Ascend-," released in May.

The album's title and tracklist have not yet been disclosed.

Zerobaseone, now a five-member group, has balanced group activities with unit and solo projects both at home and in Japan this year.