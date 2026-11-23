By pairing K-pop idols with Korean horror, "Sumbakkokjil" has grown from the first original program on Mnet Plus, CJ ENM's global K-pop platform, into its flagship, drawing fans around the world who tune in for their favorite acts and stay for the scares.

"Sumbakkokjil" — the Korean name for the game of hide-and-seek — drops K-pop acts into abandoned buildings and other darkened sets. Group members must avoid being caught by an unidentified seeker for 4,444 seconds.

In its first season, they hunted for keys before the chase began, while season two required them to collect "dead pieces" to escape. Rather than the typical showcase of singing and dancing, the show focuses on how idols react to the scares and how they look out for one another.

Its second season, which wrapped Friday, made it the platform's first original to run for more than one season. The season and its related content was watched in 213 regions and drew more than 100 million cumulative views, and CJ ENM credits it with bringing in over 320,000 new sign-ups.

"We didn't expect it to be such a hit," producer Ahn Hye-rin said in an interview at CJ ENM's Seoul headquarters, Monday. "Hide-and-seek is a game played all over the world. I think it worked because we took an easy game and blended in intuitive horror."

Mnet Plus had no program it could truly call its own original, Ahn said, and the team wanted to create the title people would think of first when they heard the platform's name.

Since its March 2025 premiere, 14 acts including RIIZE, ZeroBaseOne, CORTIS and RESCENE have appeared a combined 16 times.

Season two built each episode around a different urban legend, introduced by actor-singer Lee Jung-hyun, and followed each one with a "Black Room" special that sent the members into a pitch-dark space for another round of scares.

Korean horror, global fears

The program's Korean roots run through the show's design, starting with its signature runtime. The number four is a homophone for a word for death in Sino-Korean, so the team settled on four fours, Ahn said, though she admitted with a laugh that they sometimes stretch the clock for a dramatic scene.

Season two opened with a ghost at a fishing spot, a staple of Korean folklore that Ahn called "a dream subject" for horror producers. It was also the show's first outdoor episode, featuring boy band CORTIS.

"We figured that fans who love K-pop and love horror would also understand Korean horror," she said.

At the same time, the team tailored its scares to the cast.

"We took nationality into account when designing the seekers," Ahn said. For HYBE's Japan-based boy group &TEAM, the episode borrowed from Japanese legends, including the towering female specter known as "hachishakusama" and shape-shifting foxes.

For a ZeroBaseOne episode in the first season, the team chose a clown, assuming it was an ordinary horror trope, only to learn that global fans found it far scarier than expected.

Real fear

What the show insists on is that the fear itself is real. No one from the production team is on set except the cast, the seeker and some other characters to amp up the horror mood. Fixed cameras cover the location so the crew never has to enter.

"Our hide-and-seek game is completely real," Ahn said, noting that searches take far longer than the edited episodes suggest. RIIZE's Anton, for instance, once stayed hidden in a single spot for the entire 4,444 seconds.

Ahn, who said she is easily scared herself, sees that fear as the point, having watched even terrified members overcome it and run when a bandmate needed rescuing.

"I think everyone shows their true nature in an extreme situation," she said.

The team has been careful not to stray into the genuinely occult, Ahn said, noting that fans would object if idols were taken to places where ghosts really are said to appear.

Only one location came with preexisting creepy stories. The crew chose to read it as a good omen, she said — a sign the spirits would bless the show with a hit.

Discussions of a third season are going well, according to Ahn, who already has a list of ideas, including a special for groups that once turned the show down because they could not stand horror.

"For someone who makes variety shows, having people wait for your program is overwhelming," she said.



