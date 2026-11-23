Min Hee-jin's independent label ooak records on Monday cited a gift from Japanese record label Toy's Factory, home to 1990s J-pop girl group SPEED, in rejecting online claims that NewJeans copied the Japanese act.

Min recently shared on social media a direct message and a gift box from Toy's Factory, sent to mark SPEED's 30th debut anniversary. In the message, a company representative said the label's president had wanted to send Min a commemorative gift. Min responded by posting a photo of the box with a thank you message, which Toy's Factory's official social media account later reshared.

In a statement Monday, ooak records said the exchange dismissed what it described as "groundless claims" that NewJeans had copied SPEED. The company characterized the gift as a gesture of respect from the Japanese label and evidence of a friendly relationship between the two sides.

The message shared by Min, however, did not directly address the allegations.

Claims that NewJeans had drawn heavily from SPEED's visual concepts circulated online in 2024, amid Min's public dispute with HYBE. The allegations emerged as Min herself accused ILLIT, another girl group under HYBE, of copying NewJeans.

SPEED, a four-member girl group from Okinawa, debuted in August 1996 with "Body & Soul," when its members were just 13.5 years old on average. The group became one of Japan's biggest pop acts of the late 1990s, releasing hits including "White Love."

The group marked its 30th anniversary this year with a remastered version of "Body & Soul," which served as the theme song for the second season of the Japanese Netflix dating reality show "Badly in Love."

Min produced NewJeans while serving as CEO of Ador, a HYBE subsidiary. She was replaced as CEO in August 2024 and left the company that November following a prolonged dispute with HYBE.

She established ooak records in 2025 and officially introduced the label in February this year.

Min has also maintained a presence in Japan's creative scene. She appeared on the cover of the October issue of Japanese lifestyle magazine Casa BRUTUS, becoming the first Korean cover subject in the magazine's history, according to her agency.

Meanwhile, ooak records is preparing to introduce its first boy group. The company unveiled 23 campaign videos in February and subsequently held a global audition for boys born between 2008 and 2013.







