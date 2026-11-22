Strings are no strangers to K-pop, usually brought in to lend drama to a track's intro or swell beneath its bridge. Singer-violinist ALL'N, however, asks the instrument to do something harder and more important — carry most of a song's hook.

On "Four Seasons," the title track of his first mini album of the same name, out Monday, the violin opens the song, answers the chorus and takes over the final post-chorus, doing the work a vocal hook usually would.

"It's easy to add a violin section that sounds impressive, but I want a hook that someone remembers and wants to hear again," the 32-year-old told The Korea Times in a written interview.

For the classically trained violinist, who also writes, produces and runs his own agency, the album caps a debut year spent testing how far the instrument can go inside a pop song.

"I didn't want the violin to be something I brought out briefly to surprise people," he said. "I wanted it to be part of how they recognized my music."

Born Kang Sung-min in Korea and raised in the United States, ALL'N trained as a violinist before heading to China, where he competed on Chinese streaming platform iQIYI's survival show "Youth With You" (2019) and later performed as a violin-playing DJ.

He then stepped away from music to become the founding officer and first employee of a startup that, according to his agency, raised over $40 million (53.26 billion won) and shipped more than 1 million products to 128 countries. He debuted in April with "We Up" under SKS Entertainment, the company he founded and runs as CEO.

His stage name comes from the last two syllables of the Korean word for violin, which sound like the English phrase "all in."

"I could build something meaningful in business and still miss making music," he said.

Making room for violin

The new work's title traces back to high school, when ALL'N interviewed for a spot in Georgia's Governor's Honors Program for violin and was asked which classical composer he would take with him if stranded on an island for a year.

He chose Vivaldi, reasoning that there was a piece for every season, and was selected.

Years later, he wrote, composed and produced "Four Seasons" himself, and also produced, directed, edited and color-graded its music video.

Around the violin, he layered bouncy bass, crisp drums and bright synths, and the hardest part, he said, was getting those elements to leave room for one another.

"The violin has a strong voice, but it still needs to listen to the rest of the track," he said.

The release also marks the first time he dances in step with his dancers while playing, which meant making sure no move got in the way of the bow.

"I'm not trying to fit the most difficult dance step into every phrase," he said. "I want people to see the violin as part of the performance's energy."

Handling so much of the release himself also put his two roles at odds.

"As the artist, I could keep imagining a bigger world or another change to the video," he said. "As the CEO, I had to consider what we could finish well and what it would take out of the team and budget."

He settled those disagreements by returning to the song's core — the violin, its confidence and the meaning of the seasons. Ideas that strengthened those elements got serious attention, while those that only made the production bigger were easier to let go.

Today, he said, his years of classical training, performing in China, working at a startup and returning to K-pop all shape how he understands the song.

"Some periods felt cold and lonely, and others were full of excitement," he said. "At the time, I couldn't always see how they belonged together. Now, I use something from each of them."

In the music video, each season stands for a different strength: autumn for adaptation, winter for resilience, spring for renewal and summer for passion.

ALL'N said he is proudest that listeners have met more than one side of him, from "We Up" to the more personal "Dream Higher" in August and the playful "DING" in October.

The last grew out of a viral elevator encounter with boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) during his "We Up" promotions, and some who found him through that story stayed for the music.

"I'm proud of the work, but I'm especially grateful that it has become something people are sharing with me," he said of his fans.

The CD also includes a second new track, "First Snowfall," which he described as warmer, with a feeling of hope, love and finding one's way home.

"I don't want someone to hear 'violin-driven K-pop' and already know exactly how every song will feel," he said. "There's still a lot of my life I haven't found the right song for yet."