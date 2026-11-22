The 2026 MAMA Awards, held at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Friday and Saturday, closed with a celebration of BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary, a reunion of I.O.I and a show that went beyond a trophy ceremony.

CJ ENM said Sunday that about 90,000 people attended the two-night event, which was streamed live to more than 220 regions worldwide.

Under the theme “A Music Interstellar,” actor Park Bo-gum served as the first official ambassador and solo host across both nights.

The ceremony also went beyond trophies, with ENHYPEN performing a cinematic stage created in partnership with the upcoming film “Dune: Part Three,” a moment where K-pop met one of Hollywood’s biggest sci-fi franchises.

BIGBANG’s night

BIGBANG, which debuted in 2006, won three trophies, including Music Visionary of the Year and Best Music Video for “BiiiG.”

G-Dragon recalled receiving the same Music Visionary of the Year award as a solo artist at the 2024 ceremony, where the prize was first introduced.

“I felt lonely back then,” he said, adding that winning it this time together under the BIGBANG name felt much more meaningful. He also thanked YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, producer Teddy and the YG Family for helping shape the group over the past 20 years.

On stage, members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung traveled back to 2007 with “Lies” — using a time-travel scene from the classic animation “Dooly the Little Dinosaur” — before returning to the present to premiere their new song “GiiiRIP” as the finale.

BTS, CORTIS and ENHYPEN

BTS won five awards, including two of the ceremony's four grand prizes — Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “ARIRANG.” The group did not attend due to its world tour and sent a video message instead.

“Winning this year is even more meaningful as it marks 10 years since we won our first grand prize at MAMA,” Jimin said. “We’ll cherish the meaning behind every award.”

Rookie boy band CORTIS, which debuted in August last year, took home four trophies, including Song of the Year — another grand prize — for “REDRED,” just 15 months after its debut.

Member Seonghyeon became emotional during the acceptance speech, thanking fans for standing by the group through difficult times.

ENHYPEN, another act under entertainment company HYBE alongside BTS and CORTIS, won Fans’ Choice of the Year, the ceremony's fourth grand prize decided entirely by fan votes, for the second consecutive year.

Reunions and rising acts

I.O.I, which reunited to mark its 10th anniversary, won a Best Song Top 10 spot for “Suddenly.” Members Jeon So-mi, Choi Yoo-jung and Lim Na-young also shared the stage with younger girl groups izna and KiiiKiii.

Le Sserafim won three awards, including Best Collaboration for “Spaghetti,” featuring BTS member J-Hope, along with a Best Song Top 10 spot and Fans’ Choice Female Top 10. IVE took Best Female Group, while Hwasa won Best Vocal Performance Solo for “Good Goodbye.”

Festival beyond trophies

The stage lineup spanned generations and genres. 2NE1’s CL returned to the MAMA stage for the first time in 11 years. Veteran duo Panic also performed alongside younger acts.

Built around a 360-degree center stage, the ceremony incorporated artificial intelligence technology, film and animation into its performances, and featured its first collaboration with prominent Korean contemporary artist Lee Bae.

Outside the dome, CJ ENM ran MAMA Fan Festa in Osaka and on its Mnet Plus platform from Nov. 9 to Saturday to expand the award show into a wider fan festival.

“We will continue to prove the power of music and host an awards show that highlights the achievements of the K-pop industry in the global market while giving fans worldwide shared, memorable moments through the music and artists they love,” said Shin Hyung-kwan, head of CJ ENM’s music content division.

MAMA began in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards. It was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009 and adopted its current name in 2022.