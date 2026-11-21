Haerin of K-pop girl group NewJeans is emerging as the group's most publicly active member following her return to agency Ador, making her second official appearance in two months while her bandmates have largely stayed out of the spotlight.

On Friday, Haerin attended a photo call for a cosmetics brand at Shinsegae Department Store's Gangnam branch in southern Seoul, drawing attention with her elegant styling and signature catlike features.

The singer wore a black dress featuring a ribbon detail at the waist, paired with a distinctive clutch from luxury fashion house Dior. Her large eyes, delicate facial features and subtle smile gave her a doll-like appearance, combining an innocent charm with an air of mystery.

Haerin waved to cameras and posed with finger hearts pressed against her cheeks, showing a playful side during the event.

The appearance marked her first public event in about two months and her second official engagement since returning to Ador following the group's prolonged contract dispute.

In September, Haerin made headlines when she appeared before reporters for the first time in approximately 18 months. The event, her first official schedule since returning to the agency, generated considerable attention online.

While Haerin has now attended two public events, the other NewJeans members have maintained relatively low profiles.

Some have shared updates through social media, while Hyein has participated in a magazine photo shoot. Beyond those activities, the members have made few public appearances.

Haerin's increasingly visible schedule stands in contrast to the relative silence surrounding the rest of the group, whose future activities remain uncertain following a turbulent period marked by legal disputes and changes to its lineup.

NewJeans' troubles began in November 2024, when the five members announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with Ador, a subsidiary of K-pop powerhouse HYBE.

The group subsequently attempted to pursue independent activities under the name NJZ, but suspended its activities in March 2025 after a court granted an injunction restricting independent entertainment activities without Ador's approval.

In December 2025, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein confirmed their return to Ador, while Minji remained in discussions with the agency.

Danielle, meanwhile, departed the group after Ador notified her of the termination of her exclusive contract.

Against this backdrop, Haerin's second official appearance since her return has drawn renewed attention to the contrasting paths of the NewJeans members as questions remain over the group's future.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.