SANTOS BRAVOS, a Latin pop boy band from HYBE, released “ORIGAMI,” its second collaboration with Japanese boy group &TEAM, at midnight Friday.

The song sets the two groups’ voices over Latin rhythms. It opens with gentle guitar before rhythmic percussion builds in, and the lyrics switch among Spanish, English and Japanese.

The groups’ first collaboration, “KAWASAKI (&TEAM Remix),” released in February, was built on hard-hitting beats and high energy. HYBE says “ORIGAMI” is more mature and emotional in tone.

The song takes its theme from origami, the traditional Japanese art of folding paper into shapes. Just as each fold gives the paper a new form, the lyrics describe growing through experiences and the people one meets along the way. The creases left behind stand for lessons learned and relationships formed. The song also promises to move forward without losing one’s roots, and it thanks the family, friends and communities that offered support along the way.

Latin Grammy-winning producer Julia Lewis, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and songwriter Ana Mancebo were among those who worked on the track.

A second teaser for the music video came out at 11 a.m. Friday on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. The 21-second clip shows SANTOS BRAVOS members climbing into a car and hitting the gas, and &TEAM members silhouetted against a red-lit window. It ends with the two groups’ names appearing amid a flurry of paper cranes. The full video will be released at 11 p.m. Friday.

HYBE Latin America, the company’s Latin American unit, launched SANTOS BRAVOS in October 2025 by applying HYBE’s K-pop training and production system to Latin pop. The five members are Drew from the U.S., Kauê from Brazil, Alejandro from Peru, Kenneth from Mexico and Gabi from Puerto Rico. The group will perform at the Lollapalooza music festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in March.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.