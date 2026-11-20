For those familiar with K-pop, KSPO Dome in southern Seoul usually means an arena awash in synchronized lightsticks, with fans chanting between choreographed sets.

On Friday, as singer-songwriter Roy Kim took the stage there for the first time in his career, the stands looked entirely different.

Couples filled much of the arena, many huddled close against the first real chill of the season. In place of the usual lightsticks, a quieter kind of warmth rippled through the seating — the comfort of sitting beside someone you love on a cold night.

The concert, "2026-27 Roy Kim Live Tour 'R:O:Y' in Seoul," runs through Sunday and marks a milestone for an artist who has built his career on ballads. After the originally scheduled weekend shows sold out, his agency, DEUL, added a Friday performance, which also sold out — a rare feat for a ballad singer at a venue many Korean musicians dream of headlining.

Kim rose to fame by winning Mnet's audition program "Superstar K4" in 2012 and debuted the following year with "Bom Bom Bom," a breezy spring tune that became his signature. Writing and singing his own songs, he has since become one of the country's most dependable ballad voices, with year-end solo concerts that have sold out every year since 2022.

Inside, an enormous screen towered over the stage, while a runway glowing in warm orange light circled the dome's floor, serving as the entrance for the chorus and orchestra and later as the path Kim walked to meet his audience.

When the lights went out, the arena broke out not into the screams familiar from K-pop concerts but into applause. The tour's full title, "A Refuge for Our Yesterdays," appeared in handwriting on the screen as Kim stepped into a spotlight, the live orchestra weaving together fragments of his best-known songs.

Guitar in hand, he opened with "When You Are Down" and ran through early favorites including "Bom Bom Bom," before greeting the crowd with a promise to sing as if it were his last night.

"I've heard that there may be people who have never seen my concert, but there's no one who has seen it only once," he said, noting how far he had come from the Handball Gymnasium he played last year. "So all of you here tonight are now caught in my loop."

He also urged the audience not to hold back. "I'll sing like my life depends on it, but you also have to let out the emotions you've been holding in with your own voices. That's what makes next year worth living," he said.

As the night went on, the cheers grew steadily louder. Kim moved between the runway and the main stage, at one point sitting down with his guitar for the breakup ballad "Only Then." Heard live, the singer’s voice revealed its delicate texture, audible even in a hall this size.

The 20-song set unfolded as a panorama of his career, from the wintry "Big Dipper," for which he changed into a dark silk outfit, to songs of consolation like "It'll Be Okay" and upbeat numbers like "We Go High," building toward his new single "Cry Out Loud," released Oct. 6.

The encore of "If You Ask Me What Love Is," his 2024 hit, and "Home" brought the night to a close — a fitting last word for a concert billed as a refuge.

After Seoul, the tour heads to Hong Kong on Jan. 9, Bangkok on Jan. 16 and Taipei on Jan. 30, with a stop in Tokyo also planned as it continues through February.