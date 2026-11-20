Four girl group stars who went on to build solo careers of their own are releasing new music within 10 days of one another, setting up a late-November contest among the leading female voices of K-pop's second and third generations.

Nayeon of girl group TWICE, who made her solo debut in 2022 with the EP "IM NAYEON," returns about two and a half years after her second EP, "NA."

Her first single album, "NA-sty," plays on her name and the English word "nasty," hinting at a mischievous streak, according to her label, JYP Entertainment. The lead track "BABY ANGEL" is an R&B-pop number featuring contributions from Sim Eun-ji, the songwriter behind TWICE hits like "YES or YES," and layers an impish edge over her bright image.

Nayeon has described "cheekiness" as the release's defining image, saying she wanted an unpredictable boldness and playfulness to sit alongside her familiar brightness.

Nayeon also wrote the lyrics and co-composed "SHiVER," one of three tracks on the new work.

CL, who led girl group 2NE1 and launched her solo career in 2013 with "The Baddest Female," also returned to the K-pop scene with her first solo release since her 2021 studio album "ALPHA."

"ICONIC," out on Friday, is also her first single since signing with The Black Label on Nov. 13.

The move reunites her with Teddy, the label's founder, who produced many of 2NE1's hits during the group's years at YG Entertainment. CL left YG in 2019 and released "ALPHA" independently two years later.

Teddy and other producers at The Black Label worked on the new song, and Bailey of co-ed group ALLDAY PROJECT is also credited.

Red Velvet’s vocalist Wendy takes on a larger role as songwriter on her fourth EP, "Gleam Hour." She wrote the lyrics for all six tracks and co-composed three of them, including the lead single, "Before Sunrise."

Wendy first showcased her vocals as a soloist in 2021 with "Like Water," an EP released by her former agency, SM Entertainment. Her current agency, Ascend, will release "Gleam Hour" at 6 p.m. Monday, about 14 months after her third EP, "Cerulean Verge."

The new EP looks back on the past, exploring how each moment shines in its own way. Wendy will preview the songs for fans at a listening session Sunday.

Taeyeon, who became the first Girls' Generation member to go solo with the 2015 EP "I," has since built a reputation as one of K-pop's leading vocalists with songs including "11:11," "Fine" and "Four Seasons."

Her fourth studio album, "Unspecial," comes out at 6 p.m. Nov. 30. It is her first full-length release in about five years, following "INVU" in February 2022, and features 12 tracks.

The record leans vocals while ranging widely in style. "Hear Me Out" is a pop ballad built on an emotive piano line and a heartbeat-like kick drum, with lyrics about finally voicing feelings long kept to oneself, while "Nobody's Baby" is an up-tempo synth-pop track about moving forward freely on one's own terms.

The album includes the pop soul number "No Rules," the house-pop track "Taxi," the R&B song "Toothache" and the playful bedroom-pop cut "In My Head."