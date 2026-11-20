Korean girl group aespa will join Kelly Clarkson and Alanis Morissette on Disney’s annual holiday television special later this month, marking another high-profile U.S. broadcast appearance for the quartet.

The four-member group will appear on "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular," scheduled to air Nov. 30 on ABC in the United States, performing the English-language songs "Santa Baby" and "KISS N TELL" against the backdrop of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, SM Entertainment said.

The special will be hosted by Derek Hough, an Emmy-winning choreographer and performer, with narration by Quinta Brunson, an actress and producer who has won Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Other performers scheduled to appear include Madison Beer and Anthony Ramos, placing aespa alongside established international artists in the holiday broadcast.

The appearance adds another high-profile international engagement for the group, which has continued to expand its touring activities across several continents.

Since launching its tour with a concert at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome in August, aespa has performed in 16 cities across Asia, North America and South America, with European dates scheduled to begin in January.

The group also collected two honors at the 2026 Melon Music Awards on Sunday, winning Global K-pop Artist of the Year and Global Top 10.

The Disney appearance follows those awards as another opportunity to introduce the group's music to international television audiences.

Before heading into its next round of overseas activities, aespa will meet fans at a two-day fan meeting scheduled for Nov. 28 and 29 at Korea University's Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul, marking its sixth anniversary since debut.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.