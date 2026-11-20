BTS becomes 1st non-Japanese artist to top 10 bln streams in Japan
Summary
BTS surpassed 10 billion streams in Japan, becoming the first non-Japanese artist to reach the milestone, BigHit Music said Friday. The achievement is the fifth time any musical act has reached that total in the country. Twenty-seven BTS songs have each exceeded 100 million streams there, including Dynamite with 1 billion and Butter with 600 million. The group’s fifth studio album, Arirang, topped Billboard Japan’s comprehensive albums chart in the first half, as well as its rankings for CD sales and streams.
Key Facts
- BigHit Music cited Billboard Japan for the streaming milestone.
- Dynamite reached 1 billion streams in Japan, while Butter reached 600 million.
- Twenty-seven BTS songs have each accumulated more than 100 million streams in Japan.
- Arirang was released in March.
- BTS began the Asian and Australian leg of its Arirang world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday, with 26 performances scheduled across nine cities.
K-pop supergroup BTS has racked up more than 10 billion streams in Japan, in the first such record for a non-Japanese artist, the group's agency said Friday.
It also marks the fifth record for any musical act to accomplish in Japan, BigHit Music said, citing Billboard Japan.
A total of 27 BTS songs have each amassed more than 100 million streams in the country, including "Dynamite" with 1 billion streams and "Butter" with 600 million streams.
The group's fifth studio album, "Arirang," released in March, topped Billboard Japan's comprehensive albums chart in the first half, and also ranked No. 1 in terms of CD sales and streams.
"This milestone demonstrates how different hit tracks have enjoyed popularity over a long time," BigHit said.
On Thursday, BTS launched the Asian and Australian leg of its "Arirang" world tour in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, with 26 performances scheduled across nine cities.
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