Iconic K-pop group BIGBANG released its new single "GiiiRIP" on Friday, the act's agency said, in another event marking its 20th anniversary this year.

Released at 2 p.m., the new song conveys the group's firm determination to continue expanding its musical prowess and rewrite its history, according to YG Entertainment.

When spoken, "GiiiRIP" sounds like the Korean word "girip," which means to stand up.

BIGBANG member G-Dragon took part in writing and composing the song, while member Taeyang also took part in penning the lyrics, the agency said.

In August, BIGBANG released "BiiiG," the group's first new song in four years and four months since "Still Life" was released in April 2022.

The group is currently on its "XX: Cosmos" world tour and is set to perform at the MAMA Awards, one of K-pop's biggest year-end music events, in Osaka this weekend.