BIGBANG drops new single 'GiiiRIP'
Summary
BIGBANG released its new single GiiiRIP at 2 p.m. Friday as part of the group’s 20th-anniversary year. YG Entertainment said the song conveys the group’s determination to expand its musical prowess and rewrite its history. G-Dragon co-wrote and co-composed it, and Taeyang also helped write the lyrics. BIGBANG is on its XX: Cosmos world tour and is set to perform at the MAMA Awards in Osaka this weekend.
Key Facts
- When spoken, GiiiRIP sounds like the Korean word girip, meaning to stand up.
- BIGBANG released BiiiG in August, its first new song in four years and four months since Still Life came out in April 2022.
- The MAMA Awards is described as one of K-pop’s biggest year-end music events.
Iconic K-pop group BIGBANG released its new single "GiiiRIP" on Friday, the act's agency said, in another event marking its 20th anniversary this year.
Released at 2 p.m., the new song conveys the group's firm determination to continue expanding its musical prowess and rewrite its history, according to YG Entertainment.
When spoken, "GiiiRIP" sounds like the Korean word "girip," which means to stand up.
BIGBANG member G-Dragon took part in writing and composing the song, while member Taeyang also took part in penning the lyrics, the agency said.
In August, BIGBANG released "BiiiG," the group's first new song in four years and four months since "Still Life" was released in April 2022.
The group is currently on its "XX: Cosmos" world tour and is set to perform at the MAMA Awards, one of K-pop's biggest year-end music events, in Osaka this weekend.
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