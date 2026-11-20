K-pop group ATEEZ topped 2 million first-week sales with its latest release, marking a career first for the eight-member act.

The group’s 15th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 6,” which came out Nov. 13, sold 2,055,545 copies in its first week, according to Hanteo Chart, a Korean service that tracks album sales in real time. In the K-pop industry, first-week sales are a closely watched measure of how big a group’s fan base is.

That beats the roughly 1.88 million first-week copies of its previous EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 5,” and is the group’s best result so far, the group’s agency KQ Entertainment said.

Before the album came out, the group released the song “Drip” in advance. It debuted at No. 190 on the Billboard Global 200 chart dated Nov. 7. That chart ranks songs by streaming and sales in more than 200 countries and territories. It was the first time an ATEEZ song had entered the chart in its first week of release.

The new album also reached No. 1 on iTunes top albums charts in several countries and regions, including Taiwan, Turkey and Finland. It topped both the retail album chart and the overall album chart of Korea’s Circle Chart.

The album’s theme is “Crash to Begin.” It treats a collision not as an ending but as a new start, and it reflects the group’s resolve to push past its own limits. The lead track, “Up,” pairs punchy brass with heavy bass and comes with sharp, tightly synchronized choreography.

ATEEZ debuted in 2018. “Golden Hour: Part. 5” gave the group its third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. album chart, in July.

The eight-member group will start its 2027 world tour, “Zero to All,” with three shows in Incheon from Jan. 22-24. The group will then travel to Japan, Europe, North America and South America.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.