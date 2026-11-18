Some of the biggest names behind YG Entertainment's golden era are finding their way back to the same producer — but this time, under a different label.

With 2NE1's CL joining The Black Label, she reunites with longtime collaborator Teddy, following in the footsteps of BIGBANG's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Rosé. The growing roster has drawn attention to how the producer is bringing together artists who helped define YG's signature sound.

The Black Label said Friday that it had signed an exclusive contract with CL, marking her reunion with Teddy roughly seven years after she left YG Entertainment in 2019 to pursue an independent career.

The move is particularly notable because Taeyang and Rosé are already signed to The Black Label. Taeyang joined in 2022, followed by Rosé in 2024, making CL the third major former YG artist to reunite with Teddy under the label.

Their shared history goes far beyond having once belonged to the same entertainment company.

Teddy played a central role in shaping 2NE1's musical identity, working on hits including the group's debut single "Fire," "I Don't Care" and "I Am the Best." His distinctive production style helped establish the group's bold, genre-blending sound and fierce image during its rise to international prominence.

CL also worked closely with Teddy on her solo music, including "The Baddest Female," further cementing a creative partnership that began during her years with 2NE1.

Now, that partnership is entering a new chapter.

CL is scheduled to release her new single "ICONIC" at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, marking her first new music since joining The Black Label. The release has heightened anticipation over how her established musical identity might evolve under her longtime collaborator's label.

Teddy shares similarly deep musical ties with Taeyang and Rosé.

Having worked with Taeyang since his BIGBANG days, Teddy helped create some of the singer's best-known solo hits, including "Only Look at Me" and "Eyes, Nose, Lips."

He also contributed to Rosé's debut solo singles "On The Ground" and "Gone," extending a collaboration that began during her years with BLACKPINK.

The three artists have since developed distinct identities as solo performers.

Taeyang has built his career around soulful vocals and R&B-influenced music, while Rosé has expanded her reach as a solo artist with a sound that blends pop and personal storytelling. CL, meanwhile, has established herself as a commanding performer known for her powerful stage presence, rap-driven music and unapologetic artistic style.

Their presence under one label gives The Black Label a roster spanning different generations and styles of K-pop, while also highlighting Teddy's enduring influence on artists who rose to prominence at YG.

The development is particularly striking given that these musicians were once central to YG's success. Rather than reuniting at their former agency, they are now coming together under a producer who helped create many of their defining hits.

With CL's arrival and her new single just days away, attention is turning to whether The Black Label can translate these longstanding creative partnerships into a new era of success.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.