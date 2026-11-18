K-pop boy band P1Harmony achieved its highest-ever ranking on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 4 with its latest mini album, “BLOW UP,” and extending its streak of consecutive top-10 entries to three.

According to Billboard's latest charts, dated Nov. 21 and released Monday, the six-member group also claimed No. 1 on three other charts: Top Album Sales, Independent Albums and World Albums.

The group additionally ranked No. 11 on Billboard's Artist 100, underscoring its growing presence in the U.S. music market.

Released Nov. 6, “BLOW UP” marks the latest chapter in P1Harmony's superhero narrative, following the members as they return as heroes to complete a long-running mission.

The album sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week, surpassing the group's previous first-week sales record and setting a new personal best.

Its title track has also gained international exposure, earning placements on major new-release playlists across Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music.

The release has drawn coverage from Billboard, BroadwayWorld and THE HYPE MAGAZINE, reflecting growing attention from international music outlets.

P1Harmony wrapped up its official promotional activities Monday with an appearance on SBS Life's music program “The Show,” capping a comeback marked by strong chart performance and sales.

The group has also expanded its live presence through its third world tour, “P1ustage H: MOST WANTED,” performing at arena-scale venues across North America, including Intuit Dome.

The album was released and distributed in the United States through a label partnership with K-pop distribution company hello82 and FNC Entertainment.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.