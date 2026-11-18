HYBE partners with Creative Artists Agency to expand global reach
Summary
HYBE and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced a strategic partnership Monday to expand HYBE artists’ international activities and develop business opportunities across entertainment, sports and brand development. The companies will explore screen productions, live content, brand partnerships and sports projects, drawing on HYBE’s artists and content assets and CAA’s international network. They also plan to pursue opportunities in Korea, Japan, the Americas, China and India. The announcement followed a HYBE Global Leadership Summit discussion in which CAA CEO Bryan Lourd spoke with HYBE Chairman Bang about management, artist development and the industry’s future.
Key Facts
- CAA was founded in Los Angeles in 1975 and operates in film, television, live entertainment, publishing, fashion, brand partnerships, licensing and sports.
- CAA has offices in New York, London, Singapore, Munich and Shanghai.
- HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said the partnership would combine the companies’ expertise and global networks to expand HYBE artists’ creative activities and potential.
- Bang and Lourd held a 70-minute discussion that was broadcast online to HYBE employees worldwide.
- Lourd said authenticity is essential to sustainable relationships between companies and artists and that staying connected to fans is crucial as artists grow.
HYBE, the Korean entertainment powerhouse behind K-pop sensation BTS, is joining forces with one of Hollywood's most influential talent agencies in a strategic partnership aimed at expanding its artists' global reach and opening new business opportunities across entertainment, sports and brand development.
The partnership, announced Monday, brings together HYBE's artist roster and intellectual property with Creative Artists Agency's (CAA) international network and industry expertise.
The companies agreed to develop business opportunities using HYBE's artists and content assets while jointly pursuing broader corporate initiatives.
CAA, founded in Los Angeles in 1975, operates across film, television, live entertainment, publishing, fashion, brand partnerships, licensing and sports, with offices in major markets including New York, London, Singapore, Munich and Shanghai.
The collaboration will explore projects spanning screen productions, live content, brand partnerships and sports, with a focus on strengthening HYBE artists' brand value and expanding their activities internationally.
The companies also plan to pursue opportunities across HYBE's global markets, including Korea, Japan, the Americas, China and India.
“Partnership with CAA will be an important turning point in combining our expertise and global networks to further expand HYBE artists' creative activities and potential,” HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said.
CAA CEO and co-Chairman Bryan Lourd said HYBE had created a cultural movement, adding that its artists were connecting with audiences in innovative ways at the intersection of art, influence and fandom.
The announcement followed a meeting of executives at HYBE's Global Leadership Summit on Friday, during which Bang and Lourd also held a 70-minute discussion broadcast online to employees worldwide.
Bang moderated the conversation, drawing on Lourd's more than four decades in entertainment to discuss management philosophy, artist development and the industry's future.
Lourd emphasized authenticity as essential to sustainable relationships between companies and artists, saying that staying connected to fans was crucial as artists grow.
Bang said the discussion offered valuable advice and expressed hope that employees worldwide would find fresh inspiration in the conversation.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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