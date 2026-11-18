HYBE, the Korean entertainment powerhouse behind K-pop sensation BTS, is joining forces with one of Hollywood's most influential talent agencies in a strategic partnership aimed at expanding its artists' global reach and opening new business opportunities across entertainment, sports and brand development.

The partnership, announced Monday, brings together HYBE's artist roster and intellectual property with Creative Artists Agency's (CAA) international network and industry expertise.

The companies agreed to develop business opportunities using HYBE's artists and content assets while jointly pursuing broader corporate initiatives.

CAA, founded in Los Angeles in 1975, operates across film, television, live entertainment, publishing, fashion, brand partnerships, licensing and sports, with offices in major markets including New York, London, Singapore, Munich and Shanghai.

The collaboration will explore projects spanning screen productions, live content, brand partnerships and sports, with a focus on strengthening HYBE artists' brand value and expanding their activities internationally.

The companies also plan to pursue opportunities across HYBE's global markets, including Korea, Japan, the Americas, China and India.

“Partnership with CAA will be an important turning point in combining our expertise and global networks to further expand HYBE artists' creative activities and potential,” HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said.

CAA CEO and co-Chairman Bryan Lourd said HYBE had created a cultural movement, adding that its artists were connecting with audiences in innovative ways at the intersection of art, influence and fandom.

The announcement followed a meeting of executives at HYBE's Global Leadership Summit on Friday, during which Bang and Lourd also held a 70-minute discussion broadcast online to employees worldwide.

Bang moderated the conversation, drawing on Lourd's more than four decades in entertainment to discuss management philosophy, artist development and the industry's future.

Lourd emphasized authenticity as essential to sustainable relationships between companies and artists, saying that staying connected to fans was crucial as artists grow.

Bang said the discussion offered valuable advice and expressed hope that employees worldwide would find fresh inspiration in the conversation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.