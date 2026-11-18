All seven members of BTS were spotted at the Gimpo Business Aviation Center in western Seoul on Wednesday afternoon as they departed for Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for their world tour.

Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook made their way to the departure terminal, some arriving separately, ahead of their flight.

The Asian leg of the group's "ARIRANG" tour is kicking off in Kaohsiung on Nov. 19. BTS will hold a total of 15 performances across five cities, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

This article from Xportsnews was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.