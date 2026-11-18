ENHYPEN is returning to its romantic side with “I want you,” a new single that builds on the boy band's growing catalog of love songs while offering a softer counterpoint to its signature dark fantasy concept.

The seven-member group has built an elaborate vampire-inspired narrative around desire, forbidden love and its connection with another person.

Yet romance has remained central to its music, from “FEVER” and “Polaroid Love” to “Bills” and “XO (Only If You Say Yes).”

The group's romantic tracks have also proved popular with listeners, according to Spotify data released Tuesday.

“FEVER” had accumulated about 497 million streams, making it ENHYPEN's second-most-streamed song, while “Polaroid Love” ranked fourth with approximately 397 million plays.

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)” had also surpassed 200 million streams.

“I Want You,” the title track of the group's upcoming spinoff single “THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD,” captures the moment two people recognize an instinctive attraction and realize they are destined for each other.

The track, previewed through its music video Friday, blends warm synthesizer sounds with a pop R&B melody, departing from the darker atmosphere of the group's recent releases.

The song nevertheless carries a consistent message: Love remains unchanged regardless of the world in which it exists.

The upcoming release also includes “Don't Stop,” about two people determined to find their way to each other, and “ILY Season,” on which all seven members contributed lyrics dedicated to their fan base, ENGENE.

“THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD” tells an additional story within the group's broader “THE SIN” series, centered on two people convinced of their destined connection in a parallel universe.

The digital single arrives Friday, followed by its physical release Monday.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.