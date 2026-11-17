I.N, a member of K-pop boy band Stray Kids, will release a solo digital single titled "No Return" on Thursday, the singer's agency said.

The track, due out at 6 p.m., is the third song of the Stray Kids project "Skz-Player," in which the group's eight members share self-produced material with fans, according to JYP Entertainment.

I.N took part in writing and composing the new song, in collaboration with member Bang Chan.

In July, Stray Kids launched its world tour "Run It," spanning 46 performances across 31 regions.

The band's latest album, "This & That," topped the Billboard 200 upon its release in August, making it the group's ninth No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.